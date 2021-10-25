UN warns that lives could be lost as gang violence surges in Haiti and impacts fuel deliveries

Haiti is descending further into chaos after natural disasters and the assassination of its president this summer left the government even more unstable, and gangs are quickly filling the gaps. One Haitian gang is threatening to kill 16 Americans and one Canadian if they don't get a ransom of $17 million. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports on the turmoil in Haiti, and Laurent Duvillier, the regional chief of communication for UNICEF's Latin America and Caribbean operation, joined CBSN from Panama City to discuss how the organization's operations are running amid the violence.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO