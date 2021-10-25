CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

UN warns that lives could be lost as gang violence surges in Haiti and impacts fuel deliveries

By WLRN 91.3 FM
wlrn.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ongoing fuel crisis in Haiti, where 16 kidnapped Americans and one Canadian remain in the hands of a notorious armed gang, is likely to lead to a loss...

www.wlrn.org

Comments / 42

Dar Mason
6d ago

If they do they do you people got to stick up for your selfs instead of wanting others to do it for you. Sound like Afghanistan

Reply
14
The reds are running
6d ago

biden's words in 1994: If Haiti, a God awful thing to say, if Haiti just quietly sunk into the Caribbean or rose up 300 feet, it wouldn't matter a whole lot in terms of our interest," he concluded.

Reply
7
Lower 48
6d ago

These Haitian gangs are wading the rio grande now and Kamalla and Joe are moving them to your community to destroy the US.

Reply
10
 

Washington Post

Haiti descends into chaos, yet the world continues to look away

Haiti has descended into a state of political, economic and security collapse. The free fall in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country is accelerating, and it is a pipe dream to imagine it can pull itself together without outside intervention. To oppose a muscular international force that could restore some semblance of order is to shrug at an unfolding humanitarian disaster.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Haiti PM condemns gangs, kidnappings in public address

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Prime Minister Ariel Henry condemned gangs and kidnappings in a prerecorded address posted Friday in which he also reassured Haitians that the country was not running out of fuel despite severe shortages that have frustrated millions and sparked recent strikes. It’s the first time Henry has...
AMERICAS
POLITICO

A ‘deadly threat’ to Haiti

COVID IS ONE OF HAITI’S MANY PROBLEMS — In July, a cadre of men sneaked into the residence of Haiti’s president and killed him in his bedroom — an assassination that further deepened the Caribbean nation’s political instability. In August, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake and a powerful tropical depression devastated Haiti,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

In Haiti, the difficult relationship of gangs and business

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Youri Mevs knew that the call was coming, and she was terrfied. Mevs is a member of one of the richest families in Haiti; she owns Shodecosa, Haiti’s largest industrial park, which warehouses 93 percent of the nation’s imported food. Like everyone else, she has watched with despair as her country descended into chaos since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

Haiti Hospitals And Telecoms Hit By Fuel Shortage As Gangs Tighten Grip

Hospitals and telecommunication services in Haiti have warned that services could be halted due to fuel shortages caused by the growing grip of criminal gangs on the capital Port-au-Prince. Lives are "likely to be lost" if fuel deliveries do not reach hospitals immediately, warned the acting UN humanitarian coordinator in...
WORLD
Idaho8.com

Amid a cascade of crises, Haiti’s fuel shortage could be the worst

An eerie silence lingers over Hospital Universitaire de la Paix in the Delmas neighborhood of Port-au-Prince. Footsteps echo through empty hallways. The normal beeps and whirs of hospital equipment are absent. The organized chaos of a city emergency room is replaced by empty chairs strung with caution tape. The stillness...
WORLD
BBC

Haiti fuel shortages threaten patients' lives - Unicef

The lives of patients are at risk due to fuel shortages affecting some of Haiti's major hospitals, the UN children's agency Unicef warns. Supplies have been disrupted for weeks because lorry drivers are too scared to brave roads controlled by gangs which engage in kidnappings for ransom. Roadblocks erected by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Gang violence running rampant throughout Haiti

Haiti is descending further into chaos after natural disasters and the assassination of its president this summer left the government even more unstable, and gangs are quickly filling the gaps. One Haitian gang is threatening to kill 16 Americans and one Canadian if they don't get a ransom of $17 million. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports on the turmoil in Haiti, and Laurent Duvillier, the regional chief of communication for UNICEF's Latin America and Caribbean operation, joined CBSN from Panama City to discuss how the organization's operations are running amid the violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

Fuel shortages in Haiti put lives of children, women at risk, UNICEF warns

Port-au-Prince [Haiti], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Hundreds of women and children in Haiti are at risk of dying if the fuel shortage crisis in the country is not resolved, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned. "With the insecurity that reigns in Port-au-Prince, the lives of many women of childbearing age...
WORLD
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Gangs 'out of control' in capital of Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – The video shows more than 30 men lined up in front of a crumbling structure in silence. Their heads are bowed as a man walks between them and swigs from a small bottle. Someone exclaims, “There will be trouble in Port-au-Prince!”. Nearby, assault weapons are lined up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Columbian

Haiti kidnapping: U.S. works to free 17 members of religious aid group

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A U.S. religious organization whose 17 members were kidnapped in Haiti asked supporters on Friday to pray and share stories with the victims’ families of how their faith helped them through difficult times as efforts to recover them entered a sixth day. Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries issued...
PUBLIC SAFETY

