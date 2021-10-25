Rainstorm causes some Oak Lawn residents to have backed up sewers, prompts talks of sewage system expansion

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Southwest suburban Oak Lawn is drying out after the drenching rainstorm.

The National Weather Service said Oak Lawn got 4.31 inches of rain.

Village Manager Tom Phelan told WBBM Newsradio the entire storm drainage system is full, including both retention ponds and the main pipe that carries rainwater west along Cicero Avenue and into the Cal-Sag Channel.

Phelan said the public works department handed several dozen calls for sewers backing up into homes, as well as some calls for high standing water on streets.

Phelan added that the storm sewers were able to handle the slow and steady rain.

He said the town caught a lucky break because the rainstorm hit before significant numbers of leaves fell off of trees.

"That is a big break. A couple weeks from now, when the trees are fully bare, and before we can get our street sweepers and other things out there, it's a major problem," Phelan said.

Phelan said the town needs a storm sewer system that accurately reflects Oak Lawn's growth. Phelan said the village and the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District have been talking about a major expansion of the sewer system.

"Fingers crossed, we may have some significant solutions in the next year or two," Phelan said.