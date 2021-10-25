CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

Rainstorm causes some Oak Lawn residents to have backed up sewers, prompts talks of sewage system expansion

By Rob Hart
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IbmbO_0ccCPz8v00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Southwest suburban Oak Lawn is drying out after the drenching rainstorm.

The National Weather Service said Oak Lawn got 4.31 inches of rain.

Village Manager Tom Phelan told WBBM Newsradio the entire storm drainage system is full, including both retention ponds and the main pipe that carries rainwater west along Cicero Avenue and into the Cal-Sag Channel.

Phelan said the public works department handed several dozen calls for sewers backing up into homes, as well as some calls for high standing water on streets.

Phelan added that the storm sewers were able to handle the slow and steady rain.

He said the town caught a lucky break because the rainstorm hit before significant numbers of leaves fell off of trees.

"That is a big break. A couple weeks from now, when the trees are fully bare, and before we can get our street sweepers and other things out there, it's a major problem," Phelan said.

Phelan said the town needs a storm sewer system that accurately reflects Oak Lawn's growth.  Phelan said the village and the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District have been talking about a major expansion of the sewer system.

"Fingers crossed, we may have some significant solutions in the next year or two," Phelan said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Oak Lawn, IL
Government
City
Pontiac, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Oak Lawn, IL
City
Rockford, IL
City
Joliet, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewers#Public Works Department#Sewer System#Extreme Weather#Wbbm Newsradio#Southwest
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy