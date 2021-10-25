CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Dense breasts can increase cancer risk, hide tumors. Why aren't some women being told?

By JOCE STERMAN, ALEX BRAUER, ANDREA NEJMAN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODBURY, Ct. (SBG) — Millions of women across the United States have an independent risk factor for cancer they may not know about: dense breasts. But a Spotlight on America investigation discovered the notification women get about their cancer risk depends on where they live, with some states failing to pass...

MedicalXpress

Why are cases of pancreatic cancer rising in young women?

In his work with patients who have pancreatic cancer, Dr. Srinivas Gaddam was bothered by something that he was seeing. "There are some patients that you can't stop thinking about because they've left a mark on you and you try your best to turn things around, but there's only so much you can do," said Gaddam, who said he had found himself caring for a few patients who were very young.
CANCER
psychreg.org

New British Liver Trust Study Reveals That Most Adults Are Unaware of What Can Increase Their Risk of Liver Cancer

More than half of UK adults are unaware of many of the factors that can increase their risk of liver cancer, the British Liver Trust has revealed. Primary liver cancer, also known as hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), is the fastest-growing cause of cancer death in the UK and due to late diagnosis, only 13% with the disease will survive for more than five years – 87% of people surveyed thought the figure was much higher than this.
CANCER
Cleveland Jewish News

Innovative breast-cancer treatment uses anesthesia of nervous system around tumor

Researchers at the Technion‒Israel Institute of Technology have developed an innovative treatment for breast cancer based on analgesic nanoparticles that target the nervous system. The study, published in Science Advances, was led by Professor Avi Schroeder and Ph.D. student Maya Kaduri of the Wolfson Faculty of Chemical Engineering. Breast cancer...
CANCER
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Cancer Risk, Experts Say

The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) won't recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, and will warn that taking one supplement can actually raise cancer and heart disease risk, according to a draft statement posted on its website. The USPSTF has given most...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Individuals With Cancer in Low-Income or Rural Areas Have Increased Risk of Suicide

Study results shows that patients who have been diagnosed with the disease may face many challenges, which can increase anxiety or depression. Individuals with cancer who live in low-income or rural areas have an increased risk of suicide compared with those in high-income or urban areas, according to the results of study conducted by the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfxrtv.com

Blood pressure medication recalled over risk of cancer-causing impurity

(NEXSTAR) – Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure medication that possibly contains high levels of a cancer-causing impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The company is recalling its Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets at the consumer level after an analysis revealed that certain API batches...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
survivornet.com

Misleading Study Says CBD Oil Could Lead to Tumor Regression in Cancer Patients; Here’s Why Alternative Therapies Are so Dangerous

Alternative Therapies: Don’t Believe Everything You Read on the Internet. Despite the publication of a recent study, there’s no scientific evidence that suggests the self-administration of CBD oil could contribute to tumor regression in cancer patients. A recent study documents the experience of a woman in her 80s with non-small...
CANCER
Hammond Daily Star

Certain foods, behaviors can reduce cancer risk

Before discussing which foods and dietary patterns may protect against cancer development, it is crucial to understand that engaging in activities that scientists consider significant cancer risk factors, such as cigarette smoking or excessive drinking, may counteract the potential protective effects of diet. Irrespective of diet, avoiding smoking, reducing alcohol...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Impaired vision increases risk of depression in midlife women

Midlife women are known to have the highest prevalence of depression compared with all other age groups, and women have higher depression rates than men. A new study suggests that midlife vision impairment is associated with increased odds of future depressive symptoms for midlife women. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Nearly 90% of Human Genes Are Mentioned in Cancer Studies, And That's a Problem

A detailed analysis of scientific research has revealed that nearly 9 in 10 human genes have been mentioned in at least one cancer-related study – and those that haven't probably will be in the years to come. That makes looking for therapeutic targets very difficult for experts: Research into almost any human gene and its relationship to cancer can be justified based on previous studies, which can slow down the search for genuine genetic causes of the disease, as well as genetic causes involved in other health issues. The findings are based on results returned by the PubMed search engine, which covers...
CANCER
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
