Kena: Bridge of Spirits Has Recouped Development Costs - News

Update 1.11 has arrived for Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and here are all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This update adds support for more auto-save slots and adds location thumbnails to save files so you can see exactly where you left off. Photo mode has already seen improvements in earlier updates, but this patch increases the quality and resolution of images captured in photo mode, allowing players to take even prettier screenshots. A handful of improvements have been made to the world map, including the ability to display collected items, which should make collectible hunting much easier. Here’s everything new with Kena: Bridge of Spirits update 1.11.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO