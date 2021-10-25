CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kena: Bridge of Spirits Has Recouped Development Costs - News

By DonFerrari
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmber Lab's Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which released last month for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store has already recouped its development costs. This information comes from Ember Lab co-founder Josh Grier who...

gamepressure.com

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Broke Even; Devs Want to Make Another Game

The creators of Ken: Bridge Of Spirits informed that the game has broke even. What's more, Ember Lab intends to specialize in the genre of action adventure games. Their next work will also be its representative. Kena: Bridge Of Spirits is an action adventure game that debuted this year on...
attackofthefanboy.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Update 1.11 Patch Notes

Update 1.11 has arrived for Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and here are all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This update adds support for more auto-save slots and adds location thumbnails to save files so you can see exactly where you left off. Photo mode has already seen improvements in earlier updates, but this patch increases the quality and resolution of images captured in photo mode, allowing players to take even prettier screenshots. A handful of improvements have been made to the world map, including the ability to display collected items, which should make collectible hunting much easier. Here’s everything new with Kena: Bridge of Spirits update 1.11.
vgchartz.com

N64 Games Running on the Switch Reportedly Has Multiple Issues - News

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is now available, adding a selection of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive to the Switch Online service. There are reports going around of some Nintendo 64 games having problems with its emulation running on Nintendo Switch Online, according to Eurogamer.
vgchartz.com

Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey Headed to Switch in Q1 2022 - News

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Nameless XIII announced the post-apocalyptic narrative survival game, Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Q1 2022. Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey first launched for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on April 15. View the Switch announcement trailer below:
vgchartz.com

Shadow Warrior 3 Delayed to 2022 - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Flying Wild Hog have delayed Shadow Warrior 3 from 2021 to 2022. It will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2021. View a new trailer of the game below:. Here is an overview of the game:. Fallen corporate shogun...
dsogaming.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits & The Riftbreaker have sold well

Kena: Bridge of Spirits & The Riftbreaker are two games that have been recently released. And, according to both Ember Lab and EXOR Studios, the games have sold well and are both in the profit zone. As Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reported:. “The Griers wouldn’t say exactly how many copies of...
vgchartz.com

Back 4 Blood Tops 6 Million Players - News

Developer Turtle Rock Studios via Twitter announced the cooperative first-person shooter, Back 4 Blood, has surpassed six million players across all platforms since it released on October 12. Back 4 Blood is a spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series. and is available on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation...
vgchartz.com

GungHo Announces Deathverse: Let It Die for PS5 and PS4 - News

Publisher GungHo Online Entertainment and developer Supertrick Games during today's State of Play announced Deathverse: Let It Die for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It will launch in spring 2022. View the State of Play 2021 trailer below:. Read a PlayStation Blog post on the game below:. he dream...
Destructoid

Kena: Bridge of Spirits update 1.11 shows items on the map and adds three hidden hats

I’m feeling good about where Kena: Bridge of Spirits is at, especially now that I know it’s been doing well for developer Ember Lab — to the point where another game is on the cards for this new studio. With a few more updates to check off wishlist items, it’s easy to imagine the action-adventure title cementing itself long-term. On that front, the developer released update 1.11 for Kena today with a feature for completionists.
vgchartz.com

PS4 and Xbox One Versions of Monster Crown Delayed - News

Publisher SOEDESCO and developer Studio Aurum announced the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the monster taming RPG, Monster Crown, have been delayed without a new release date. The Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam versions released on October 12, while the PS4 and Xbox One versions were originally...
vgchartz.com

Ghost of Tsushima Senior Game Designer Joins Xbox's Undead Labs - News

Connie Griffith, who previously worked as a senior game designer at Sucker Punch Productions on Ghost of Tsushima, has been hired by Xbox's Undead Labs studio as a principal content designer. Undead Labs was founded in 2009 and acquired by Xbox Game Studios in 2018. They have released two games,...
vgchartz.com

The Banished Rise in New Halo Infinite Trailer - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries yesterday released the first look at campaign gameplay of Halo Infinite since Summer 2020. A new trailer for Halo Infinite has dropped today focusing on the leader of the Banished, Escharum, who declares humanity's destruction to be imminent, starting with its heroes. Master Chief is facing his greatest challenge to date.
vgchartz.com

Undungeon Arrives November 18 for Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass - News

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Laughing Machines announced the pixel art action RPG, Undungeon, will launch for the Xbox One, PC via Steam and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass on November 18 for $19.99 / £15.49 / €16.79. Undungeon is also in development for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, however,...
