A gold mask made around 1000 C.E. by people from the Sicán culture living along Peru’s northern coast was painted with human blood, a new study suggests. Archeologists first discovered the mask, which was colored using a red pigment, in the 1990s during the excavation of the tomb of what appears to be an elite leader, Yasemin Saplakoglu reports for Live Science. The mask was placed on a detached skull of a 40- to 50-year-old man, with the rest of the skeleton found nearby, upside-down and also painted red. The grave also contained four other skeletons, including two positioned in a tableau apparently representing a midwife and a woman giving birth, as well as more than a ton of grave goods including many gold alloy objects.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO