It’s not uncommon for members of the “Deadliest Catch” crew to be put in dangerous situations. Multiple days on the Bering Sea with treacherous seas and harsh winds make for a tough trip. Not everyone is cut out for the lifestyle either. Several greenhorns have tried their best to make it in the commercial fishing business and come up short. However, for those that do get into the industry, they quickly learn that brushes with death are a part of the job. As one deckhand learned after two brushes with death, it’s not the easiest business to be a part of.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO