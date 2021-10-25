New and recycled granite curb accents Beach Road project

Madison, Indiana – The City of Madison announced the beginning of on-site construction of the Crystal Beach Pool House Rehabilitation Project at 404 W Vaughn Drive. At noon on Monday, October 25, 2021, a groundbreaking event for the $2.6 million project will be held. “The City of Madison has hired Poole Group, Inc. out of Dillsboro, Indiana to complete the work. Poole Group has completed construction plans and ordered supplies. They are ready to begin on-site construction,” said Nicole Schell, the Director of Planning for the City of Madison. The Crystal Beach Pool House Rehabilitation project is focused on providing improved ADA access within the site and extending the life of the facility. The project includes an improved concession area with ADA access to the street, restored perimeter fence and walls, renovated accessible pool deck, repaired and renovated bath, shower and locker rooms for ADA accessibility, elevator for ADA access to 2nd floor, renovated 2nd floor restrooms for ADA access, and new pool liner. “Crystal Beach is an iconic historic community asset built between 1937 and 1939 by the Works Progress Administration. It was very innovative for its time and is now irreplaceable. Vincennes architect Lester Routt designed the two-story Craftsman-style structure with stone salvaged from a nearby mill. Preserving our past is great for our future,” said Madison’s Mayor Bob Courtney. The project is funded by Community Development Block Grants administered by the Indiana Office of Community of Rural Affairs and with a matching contribution from the City of Madison Redevelopment Commission.

MADISON, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO