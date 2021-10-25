CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Is Everyone on TikTok Talking About a Snail?

By Mike Nied
 6 days ago
TikTok users have breathed new life into an internet meme about immortality, wealth and a deadly snail that will snatch away both with just one touch — and the trend is seriously catching on, just like Noodle the precious pug and his Bones Days videos. If you've noticed curious...

