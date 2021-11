A new survey reveals the types of communication most consumers want to receive from retailers this holiday season. Nearly nine in 10 (87%) consumers would want to receive communications from retailers they shop or want to shop with, according to the Holiday Shopping Communications Survey of over 2,000 adult consumers from cloud-based business communications platform Plivo. The figure includes 74% of respondents who would opt into receiving SMS/text messages from retailers, primarily for shipping/delivery notices and updates (45%) and coupons (43%); as well as 66% who would be receptive to email communications.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO