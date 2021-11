DePaul students returned to in-person involvement fair, after 2020’s remote event failed to stimulate students’ interest in extracurriculars. Walking through the Quad during the Lincoln Park Involvement Fair was a sight that would’ve been unimaginable a year ago. This year, students were able to wander from table to table to find possible organizations to join or learn about. Fraternities and sororities, academic activities, volunteer work and general interests were able to recruit more people to grow the DePaul community. After over a year of remote learning, students longed for on-campus involvement. It was what college students had been waiting for after a year of school from home.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO