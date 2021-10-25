African American archaeological investigation highlight this year's Workshops in Archaeology

This event occurs daily, every 1 day(s) Celebrate Rockville's rich African-American History! Take your household outside and explore these historic and unique places! About this event Presented by M& T Bank In Memory of Sharyn R. Duffin Due to stormy weather, Peerless Rockville is offering a second chance to Explore Rockville's African-American Heritage this weekend! Grab a sweater! Peerless Rockville's Explore Rockville African-American Heritage Tour and Scavenger Hunt will show you the rich history of African-American life in Rockville. This independent outdoor exploration of key historic sites in Rockville with a scavenger hunt will open your eyes to the history all around you! Tour stops are a SURPRISE! The 10+ stops about Rockville’s unique African-American sites, stories, and art are located across the city – you’re invited to explore places you’ve never been and sites you pass by all the time unaware. After registration, every household will receive a link to a printable program with a write-up of each site and scavenger hunt instructions for each stop. This event is designed for households to safely explore historic sites outdoors across the city, learn new details about the world around them, and enjoy communal pride through social media. Spots are limited! Earn a cool commemorative pin* for completing the tour by tagging Peerless on Social Media, website guestbook, or e-mailing us with your scavenger results by Monday, October 25.

