African American archaeological investigation highlight this year's Workshops in Archaeology

By NCPA Staff
 7 days ago
Harrisburg, PA – The State Museum of Pennsylvania will hold its annual Workshops in Archaeology virtually via teleconferercing on Saturday, Oct. 30. Titled Hidden Stories: Uncovering African American History Through Archaeology and Community Engagement, this year’s workshops will feature an overview of several African American archaeological investigations and community archaeology projects...

