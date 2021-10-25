CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

JHS volleyball team earns first district win on Senior Day

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 6 days ago
2021 Jacksonville Varsity Maiden Volleyball Photo courtesy JISD Athletics

Jacksonville sent its seniors off with a District 16-4A victory on Saturday afternoon by storming past Nacogdoches 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-17).

The win was Jacksonville's first in conference play.

Seniors that were honored included Ashley Freeney, Kaniah Anderson, Kristen Gonzalez, Kylee Carroll and Maegan Holliday.

The Maidens (12-24, 1-8) are scheduled to wrap up their season by visiting Huntsville on Tuesday.

Holliday (7 kills, 6 digs), Anderson (7 kills, 2 digs) and Jazmyne White (five kills) sparked the Maidens on the offensive side.

Brooke Hornbuckle (2 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs) and Kristen Gonzalez (5 aces, 1 kill, 11 digs) also had noteworthy efforts.

Meanwhile, Freeney came up with two aces, three kills and three blocks, Tacarra Foreman tossed in two aces, three kills and three blocks, with sophomore Chesni Speaker chipping in 10 assists and three digs.

