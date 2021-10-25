CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Boston Celtics greatest duos: Larry Bird and Dennis Johnson

By Justin Quinn
 8 days ago
(AP Photo/Dave Tenenbaum)

The Boston Celtics have had a host of player duos use their personal chemistry to great success over the decades, from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum back to Bob Cousy and Bill Russell.

The championship years of the mid-1980s were certainly no exception. Iconic forward Larry Bird and champion point guard Dennis Johnson put together truly transcendent play on a consistent basis based on their personal connection as players. Contemporary fans ought to do themselves a favor and get up to speed on how the dynamic between these two dynamos functioned to produce the two titles.

Watch the clip embedded below to hear about how these two meshed to form one of Boston’s best duos on the court, courtesy of CLNS Media’s “NBA History & Legends on CLNS” YouTube channel.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

