CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Local results from the Hutchison Meltdown

By Hart Pisani
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 7 days ago

The Battle of the Interior took place at Lathrop High School on Friday and Saturday, but it shouldn’t be lost that the Hutchison Meltdown was going on Saturday as well. Due to the tournament being much smaller in scale, we can get to the individual results for our local...

www.newsminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
cavchronline.com

Results from Monday – October 18th

The Volleyball team improved to 15-1 with a 3 game sweep over Manchester Memorial by scores of 25-7, 25-11, and 25-11. Top performers were Annette Schlunk 8 kills,. Abbie Hoffpauir 7 kills, Sophia Jordan 31 assists, 3 aces, and Maia Schneider 9 aces. The JV-A team swept the Crusaders 25-17...
runningmagazine.ca

Results from the 2021 Squamish 50

The Squamish 50 has become one of the biggest ultra races in Canada, and this weekend runners took to the trails of Squamish, B.C. for the ninth annual event (it was canceled last year due to COVID-19) to compete in the 50K, 50 Mile or 50/50 double. Here are your top results from a wet, cold weekend in the mountains.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Results from the Dimond/Service volleyball tournament

The Dimond/Service volleyball tournament is considered each year to be one of the biggest prep volleyball tournaments in the state of Alaska. Three Fairbanks teams made it down this year and we have the results available for you. Friday was pool play with Lathrop, West Valley and North Pole separated...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Hutchison volleyball wins first game of the year with sweep of Galena

Some time after 9 p.m. Friday, the Hutchison Hawks volleyball team did something they hadn’t done all season: won a game. Through the first few weeks of the season, the Hawks were swept in every game they played. They finished West Valley’s tournament 0-16 in sets. While Hutchison finally got over that hump to take a set, they’d yet to win a game until after 9 p.m. Friday night in Galena.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Atkins
Person
Michael Garza
Person
Evan Brown
Columbian

High school scoreboard, results from Oct. 23

Evergreen Lutheran 72, Muckleshoot Tribal School 48. Note: Three points for win, two for shootout win, one for shootout loss. Goals (assists) — Paytn Barnette (Claire Jones), Kelli Krsul (Ava Kruckenberg); Goalkeeper saves — Josie Ritna 7. Hockinson. Goal (assist) — Ellie Ritter (PK); Goalkeeper saves — Ashley Suva 4.
canonathletics.com

Volleyball Results from Tuesday

The Canon City Tigers final regular season matches were held Tuesday at Palmer High School against the Palmer Terrors. The Tiger C-team started things off with a dominating 2 set win 25-9 and 25-7 to finish the season with a 14-1 record. JV was up next and also won their match in easy fashion 25-11 and 25-9 to finish their season at 9 wins and 6 losses. Varsity took to the floor in the final match of the night in this critical league match-up trying to secure a place in this year’s regional playoffs. Unfortunately for the Tigers they did not get the victory as the 5A Terrors won in 5 close sets (Tiger scores shown first) 25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 25-18, and 7-15. The Varsity squad now waits until after Saturday’s regular season ends to determine if they will be a part of regional play.
CAÑON CITY, CO
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Results from the Delta Duals

Wrestling season rolled on through Tuesday with the Delta Duals at Delta Junction High School. It was a three team meet between the home town Huskies, the Hutchison Hawks and the Eielson Ravens. Let’s take a look at the results. Most matches ended in a forfeit one way or the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Lathrop High School#Lady Hawks
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

North Pole sweeps Lathrop in three

North Pole and Lathrop are two of the very best volleyball programs around, of that there’s no doubt. The end result of Tuesday’s game between the Patriots in the Malemutes was also never in doubt. Jocelyn Harer had eight kills, Emily Hocken and Grace Cully had four aces a piece...
NORTH POLE, AK
gobblercountry.com

Hokie Meltdown

Finding another way to lose, Virginia Tech took the L against a feisty Syracuse team 41-36 in the final of a series of home game losses that leave the Hokies with a 3-4 record and looking for answers. Mobile quarterbacks have been a real issue for the Virginia Tech defense...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

🔴 Hutchison vs. Sitka - Alaska High School Volleyball (LIVE)

Hutchison High School vs Sitka High School - American Volleyball. The Sitka (AK) varsity volleyball team has a neutral non-conference match vs. Hutchison (Fairbanks, AK) on Saturday, October 30 @ 12p. Hutchison Volleyball Team. Sitka Volleyball Team. Alaska State Volleyball. Wolves @ Hawks. Hutchison @ Sitka. Hutchison v Sitka. Sitka...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Lathrop volleyball seniors celebrate with victory over Monroe

Friday night was senior night for the Lathrop High school volleyball team and the Malemutes six senior players led their team to victory over the visiting Monroe Catholic Rams in the Lathrop High School Gym. The Malemutes downed the Rams after five sets of high energy play. Lathrop won the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

🔴 Monroe Catholic vs. Lathrop - Alaska High School Volleyball (LIVE)

Monroe Catholic High School vs Lathrop High School - American Volleyball. The Lathrop (Fairbanks, AK) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Monroe Catholic (Fairbanks, AK) on Friday, October 29 @ 6p. Monroe Catholic Volleyball Team. Lathrop Volleyball Team. Alaska State Volleyball. Malemutes @ Rams. Monroe Catholic @...
thedailytexan.com

4 takeaways from the Longhorns second half meltdown against No. 16 Baylor

The Longhorns surrendered a double digit second half lead, as the offense failed to string together consistent drives and the defense failed to put any pressure on the opposing quarterback. That sentence could have been typed any time in the past month, as Texas has now lost three consecutive games in similar fashion. This isn’t a fluke — it’s a structural flaw. A different game, but the same story.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Ice Dogs look to get rolling on the road in Kenai

Overall, the early going of the season has been a success for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. They find themselves second in the division at 9-4-0-1 overall and have an upcoming weekend series against the 2-11-0-0 Kenai River Brown Bears, whom they’ve already swept once this season. Still, even the Dogs...
wildcatstrong.com

Temple Cross Country results from the Regional Meet

The Wildcats Cross Country placed 12th out of 24 teams at the 6A Region 2 Championship held at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie. The Wildcats were led by Tyson Tamez, who finished 36th in a time of 16:34. Freshman La’Ron Alexander finished 80th(17:27) and Anthony Soto finished 90th(17:34) also had strong showings. Completing the scoring for the Wildcats were Joseph Villalobas(97th), Rudy Rodriguez(107th), Seth Orf(110th) and Julian Jimenez(142nd).
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Ice Dogs' Cam Shasby scores first goal of season, winning over Kenai 4-3

Cam Shasby’s first goal of the season proved to be a big one for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. Shasby’s power play goal midway through the third period snapped a 3-3 tie and propelled the Ice Dogs to a 4-3 North American Hockey League victory against the Kenai River Brown Bears on Friday night at the Soldotna Sports Complex on the Kenai Peninsula.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Ice Dogs complete two-game sweep of Kenai

McCabe Dvorak led a balanced offensive attack with a pair of goals and the Fairbanks Ice Dogs moved into a tie for first place while completing a two-game sweep of the Kenai River Brown Bears Saturday night at the Soldotna Sports Center on the Kenai Peninsula. Dvorak scored the Ice...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Cornell Edges Alaska Fairbanks in Overtime

Cornell defeated Alaska Fairbanks in an overtime thriller Saturday night, 1-0. Matt Steinburg found the back of the net in the extra period. Joe Howe picked up first win on the season, racking up 20 saves.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy