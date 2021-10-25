Local results from the Hutchison Meltdown

The Canon City Tigers final regular season matches were held Tuesday at Palmer High School against the Palmer Terrors. The Tiger C-team started things off with a dominating 2 set win 25-9 and 25-7 to finish the season with a 14-1 record. JV was up next and also won their match in easy fashion 25-11 and 25-9 to finish their season at 9 wins and 6 losses. Varsity took to the floor in the final match of the night in this critical league match-up trying to secure a place in this year’s regional playoffs. Unfortunately for the Tigers they did not get the victory as the 5A Terrors won in 5 close sets (Tiger scores shown first) 25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 25-18, and 7-15. The Varsity squad now waits until after Saturday’s regular season ends to determine if they will be a part of regional play.

CAÑON CITY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO