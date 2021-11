How should investors play Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock now that it has seemingly been left at the altar by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)?. Shares of Pinterest, the popular image sharing and social media company, jumped 13% on Oct. 20 after it was reported that fintech giant PayPal was in talks to acquire it. While no formal takeover had been announced, the rumor alone was enough to give PINS stock a much-needed lift. After soaring in 2020 during the pandemic, Pinterest’s share price had fallen about 20% before the rumor’s spread. Even after the 13% increase on the PayPal rumor, Pinterest shares were still down 5% on the year by close on Oct. 20.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO