CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Stevie Nicks Has an 8 AM Bedtime

theeagle1069.com
 6 days ago

Some people move their bedtime up as they get older. For Stevie Nicks, things are a little...

www.theeagle1069.com

Comments / 0

Related
InspireMore

Grandma Who Sounds Just Like Stevie Nicks Is Taking The Internet By Storm.

Terri Hafner Riley is proving to everyone, including herself, that you’re never too old to go after your dreams. Ever since she was a little girl, Terri has secretly dreamed of becoming a professional singer. But this 53-year-old grandmother chose a different path in life. First, she joined the U.S. Army, and now she’s a teaching assistant in the Quincy, Massachusetts, school system.
CELEBRITIES
104.1 WIKY

New music roundup: Elton John & Stevie Nicks, Rob Thomas and more

Today’s New Music Friday offerings involve two legends, a rising star and a couple of Christmas songs. Among the many, many stars who Elton John sings with on his new album The Lockdown Sessions is Stevie Nicks: The two have recorded a duet called “Stolen Car.” “When I say bucket list artists I want to work with, Stevie Nicks is right up there,” says Elton of the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman. “She is completely her own person with her own sense of style and just the most amazing vocalist and it was a dream come true when she agreed to be on the track.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stevie Nicks
Stereogum

Stream Elton John’s The Lockdown Sessions Feat. Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Lil Nas X, & More

Sir Elton John didn’t intend to record a new album during the pandemic, but it ended up happening anyway. John recorded remote collaborations with a number of different artists, and he’s now compiled those collabs into his new LP The Lockdown Sessions. The new album shows John working with artists from across the spectrum, sometimes in a supporting role, and truly showing his range. John has said that the album reminds him of his days working as a session musician in the late ’60s: “Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson Stuns With Virtuosic ‘Natural Woman’ During Carole King’s Rock Hall Induction

After Taylor Swift inducted Carole King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a performance of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and a loving speech, the stage turned over to some of King’s indelible songs. The inductee first introduced Jennifer Hudson, who turned in a powerful performance of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” which King co-wrote with Gerry Goffin. Originally a hit for Aretha Franklin in 1967, the song was a standout of the 2021 Franklin musical biopic Respect, in which Hudson starred. (King and Hudson also co-wrote the original song “Here I Am [Singing My Way Home]”...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedtime#Insomnia#British Vogue
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul McCartney Plays ‘Let It Be’ With Billy Joel, Bono at the Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is just two days away, and there’s still a ton we don’t know about it. There’s been no announcement yet of who’s inducting Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, Billy Preston, or Randy Rhoads. We also don’t know how the producers are going to deal with Rundgren’s absence (he has a show in Cincinnati that night), whether Tina Turner is going to fly in from Switzerland to attend (feels unlikely), and how they’ll handle the performances for the inductees who are no longer among the living. We do know that...
MUSIC
WKBN

Girl power: Go-Go’s, Turner, King highlight Rock Hall class

On Friday, the Go-Go's — guitarist Charlotte Caffey, lead singer Belinda Carlisle, drummer Gina Schock, bassist Kathy Valentine and guitarist/singer Jane Wiedlin — took part in a ceremony to dedicate their Hall of Fame signature plaque and toured a new exhibit featuring this year's inductees.
CLEVELAND, OH
Variety

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Brings Lovefests Between Taylor Swift and Carole King, Drew Barrymore and Go-Go’s, and More

At the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night — which marking the return of the event to a live setting in Cleveland, after last year’s strictly virtual edition — there were plenty of surprises among the performance choices, which included Taylor Swift opening the show with Carole King’s “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and Paul McCartney and Foo Fighters closing it with “Get Back.” Among those unexpectedly joining jams were Eminem and Jennifer Lopez for LL Cool J, and Keith Urban filling in for Bryan Adams in a Tina Turner medley. Among speeches, the intrigue...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Is ‘Constantly’ On Him About One Thing

Blake Shelton wrote a special song for Gwen Stefani on their wedding day called “We Can Reach The Stars,” and it will be on Blake’s upcoming Body Language Deluxe album. Blake told Seth Meyers last night (10/06), “And Gwen has always… She is constantly on my a– about, I should be writing more songs. ‘How come you don’t write more songs?’ And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, ‘Well, you know, I’ll step up and come up with something,’ and so I did.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Future Says ‘I’d Rather Hang with Jada’ When Suggested He and Will Hang

Still reeling from the entanglement controversy of last summer, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are in the headlines again, this time, via Future’s Instagram stories. A recent episode of Facebook’s popular Red Table Talks hosted by Pinkett had actress Gwyneth Paltrow in a candid position where she and Pinkett discussed their sex lives. The host was quoted as saying, “it’s hard.” Conclusions were drawn, specifically having to do with whether her husband wasn’t ‘performing’ in the bedroom.
CELEBRITIES
wxhc.com

Steve Perry’s now glad he made the “journey” to his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

This weekend in Cleveland, it's the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. And each year, there's always a story about an artist who doesn't want to go because they either don't like Rock Hall, or they're feuding with their former band mates. Back in 2017, Steve Perry was one of those artists who wasn't going to show up for his induction as a member of Journey...but now, looking back, he's really glad he did.
CLEVELAND, NY
Variety

Luther Vandross Estate Strikes $40 Million Deal With Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

The estate of legendary R&B singer Luther Vandross has struck a wide-ranging partnership with Primary Wave Music that sees the company acquiring a stake in the late artist’s publishing, master recording income stream, and name and likeness rights. The company will continue a long-term partnership with the estate to manage all assets. Sources tell Variety the deal is in the $40 million range. Like so many other classic soul singers, Vandross launched his career playing “Amateur Night” at the legendary Apollo Theatre in Harlem while he was in high school. He began working as a background singer and wrote the song “Everybody...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy