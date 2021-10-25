Stevie Nicks Has an 8 AM Bedtime

Sir Elton John didn’t intend to record a new album during the pandemic, but it ended up happening anyway. John recorded remote collaborations with a number of different artists, and he’s now compiled those collabs into his new LP The Lockdown Sessions. The new album shows John working with artists from across the spectrum, sometimes in a supporting role, and truly showing his range. John has said that the album reminds him of his days working as a session musician in the late ’60s: “Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”

