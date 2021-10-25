Aftermarket Alliance hires field sales manager

AUSTIN—Fourth, a provider of workforce and inventory solutions for the restaurant, hospitality, and retail industries, announced the acquisition of Snagajob’s applicant tracking (ATS) and onboarding solutions for hourly-waged employees—PeopleMatter and Hiring Manager—in an agreement backed by Marlin Equity Partners. The acquisition further solidifies Fourth as a workforce and operations solution for restaurant, hospitality, and retail businesses spanning applicant tracking, onboarding, training, scheduling, time and attendance, performance management, advanced forecasting and analytics, and payroll. The addition of workforce identification lets Fourth’s customers optimize their workforce, operate well, and hire and retain team members.
