Aftermarket Alliance hires field sales manager

Miles Moore spent more than four decades covering the tire and rubber industries for Crain Communications Inc. He retired in April 2020, after spending his entire 43-year career with Tire Business, and sister publication Rubber & Plastics News. Mr. Moore is one of just four individuals being honored this year by the Tire Industry Association. He will receive the Friend of the Industry Award on Nov. 1 during TIA's Centennial Celebration events in Las Vegas, prior to the opening of the SEMA Show.

AKRON, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO