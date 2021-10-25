CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, NY

Stratford clears storm drains ahead of October nor’easter

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cd0BN_0ccC8lSN00

Stratford officials say they're working hard to make sure they're prepared for some nasty weather that is expected to last until Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Laura Hoydick helped break ground Tuesday on a $4 million restoration project at Great Meadow Marsh. Officials say when the marsh is healthy, it can help take on some of the surge from storms like the looming October nor’easter.

STORM WATCH: Nasty nor'easter will bring downpours, strong gusts; begins late tonight

In the short term, Hoydick says autumn storms can pose different challenges from summer tropical storms, due to clogged drains from fallen leaves and the threat posed from tree limbs.

"As we speak, [crews] are clearing all the storm drains, Stratford itself has about 6,000 storm drains. If residents want to clear those leaves out, that will be helpful as well,” she says.

The mayor also encouraged residents to bring in anything that's liable to get blown around.

"Patio equipment, umbrellas outside, hanging plants. Really secure those items, because we don't know how strong these winds are going to be,” she said.

Coastal Connecticut will have a flash flood warning in effect from this evening through Tuesday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stratford, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Hoydick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Hurricanes#Flash Flood Warning#Coastal Connecticut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy