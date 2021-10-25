CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Notes: Nick Chubb, Jack Conklin return; Jedrick Wills Jr. says he should've sat after KC game

By Daryl Ruiter
 7 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns running back Nick Chubb and right tackle Jack Conklin practiced Monday.

It was a positive sign that both players could be available this week to face the Steelers.

Both Chubb and Conklin have missed the previous two games after suffering injuries October 10 in a 47-42 loss to the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Chubb was averaging 5.8 yards per carry and he was second on the team behind Kareem Hunt, who is on injured reserve, with four touchdowns.

“He has gotten a lot of work done these last couple of weeks. He is feeling good. He is continuing to get rehab,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I think he is excited to get back out there. We will see how it goes over the next couple days and see if he can.”

Chubb injured his calf while Conklin suffered a knee injury against the Chargers.

Should Conklin be ready to return, it would mark the first time since Week 1 that the starting five play together.

“As you guys know, that offensive line, they play together as one,” Stefanski said. “You have heard the saying that it is like the fist when they are all together. You always want that. That is not realistic often times in the National Football League with injuries and guys have to step up, but there is so much communication that occurs play in and play out along the line so anytime you can get the five in there, I think it is beneficial.”

Should have sat – Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. confirmed what we had been saying for weeks, he should’ve not played in Week 2 after suffering a sprained left ankle against the Chiefs September 12 to open the season.

“I feel like after that Kansas City game I probably should have sat down for at least a couple weeks, let it get back to 100%, but that’s the name of the game,” Wills said. “Fought through it and tried to get some wins under our belt as a team.”

Wills would end up starting but leaving the next three games in the second half before resting it for two weeks after aggravating it multiple times.

“I had that medial ankle sprain in Kansas City,” Wills explained, “played in the Texans game got rolled up on, played in the Bears game got rolled up on, played verse Minnesota and then I stepped on whoever’s foot and got a new injury on the inside of my ankle so it was just stacking on top of each other, didn’t really get a chance to actually let it heal.”

Wills returned against Denver Thursday and on Monday practiced for the first time in weeks.

“First of all, I think Jed fighting to get to that game was a big deal,” Stefanski said. “He came through for us. We needed him, and he came through for us on Thursday night.

“I think any young player is better with practice. I think there is so much technique that goes into this that you have to refine, and it has to become muscle memory. Any time you are missing those opportunities, it can be challenging on those guys in the game.”

Start and stop for Landry – Receiver Jarvis Landry didn’t take part in drills but participated in the stretching portion of Monday’s workout before heading inside.

“We will see how the next couple of days goes, but he is Jarvis on a Monday so he is doing alright,” Stefanski said.

Landry was activated from injured reserve and caught five passes for 37 yards in the win over Denver after missing three games due to a sprained MCL suffered on the second play of a Week 2 31-21 win over the Texans.

POTW nominee – Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson was nominated for the Fed Ex Ground Player of the Week award.

Johnson led the Browns with a 146-yard and a touchdown performance against the Broncos.

“He is a very dependable player,” Stefanski said. “Every time we have called on him going back to last year, he responded. He was ready to go.”

You’re excused – Safety John Johnson III, tight end David Njoku and defensive tackle Malik Jackson got an extended weekend and were excused from practice Monday.

“They will all be there Wednesday,” Stefanski said.

On the bikes – Cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring), receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney rode bikes and worked on the side. Center J.C. Tretter was also idle.

