This summer I traveled across the world to Uganda, East Africa, and to say it was a life-changing experience is an understatement. I was presented with this opportunity through my medical fraternity, Phi Delta Epsilon, at the Ohio State University. I applied, and the next thing I knew I was getting jabbed with yellow fever and typhus vaccines and supplied with malaria pills for the six-week trip.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO