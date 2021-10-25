Interstate billboard takes direct aim at Rays’ split-season concept

October 27, 2021 - Nelson Cruz of the Tampa Bay Rays has been named Major League Baseball’s 2021 Roberto Clemente Award winner. The award is given to those who best exemplifies sportsmanship and community involvement, along with the individual’s contribution to his team. Cruz, a seven-time All-Star, is recognized for his support and generosity in his native Dominican Republic through the Covid pandemic. Cruz helped support nearly 1,200 families affected by the pandemic and provided his hometown with a new fire engine, an ambulance, and 80 new firefighter uniforms, among many other contributions. Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. and the Clemente family will officially present Cruz with the award before tonight’s Game Two of the World Series.
