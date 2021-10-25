CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interstate billboard takes direct aim at Rays’ split-season concept

stpetecatalyst.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober 25, 2021 - As of Monday morning, drivers on Interstate I-275 near Tropicana Field can see...

stpetecatalyst.com

fangraphs.com

Frankenstein and the Rays’ Sister City Concept

In 2018, the Tampa Bay Rays introduced the Opener, a novel concept in which a relief pitcher started a game with the purpose of shutting down an offense in the first few innings. The Opener would then hand the ball to a bulk pitcher, who went three-to-four innings before giving way to the usual bullpen corps.
MLB
bizjournals

New St. Pete billboard says Canadians won't pay for new Rays stadium

Proponents of the Tampa Bay Rays' sister city plan with Montreal may want to avert their eyes while driving past Tropicana Field this week. A non-partisan group called the Canadian Taxpayers Foundation paid for a billboard near the ballpark to make it clear that Canadians are not in favor of publicly subsidizing a new stadium in Montreal.
SPORTS
fox13news.com

Canadian group sponsors billboard opposing taxpayer-funded Rays stadium

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A group from Montreal, Canada was in the Tampa Bay region, spending hundreds of dollars to send a message to the Tampa Bay Rays. They purchased a billboard that overlooks Tropicana Field and I-275’s Pier exit that reads: "Dear Rays, Montreal won’t pay for your new stadium. Sincerely, taxpayers"
SPORTS
MLB

Standout Rays prospects from the '21 season

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays got a lot of attention for their success during the regular season. They won 100 games, captured their second straight American League East title and entered the postseason as the AL’s top seed. Their flourishing farm system was just as successful. The Rays finished the...
MLB
stpetecatalyst.com

Cross-Bay Ferry sets opening weekend record

The Cross-Bay Ferry set a new record for the number of riders it carried this past weekend. Mayor Rick Kriseman announced on Facebook Thursday that the 2,182 passengers the ferry brought across Tampa Bay were a new record for an opening weekend. The ferry first launched its pilot program in 2016 and hopes to become a permanent transportation option by 2024. The 149-passenger catamaran docks at the Vinoy Boat Basin in St. Pete and at the Tampa Convention Center across the bay. Demand has grown for the ferry service over the years, and the Hillsborough Area Regional Transportation Authority recently applied for a $5 million federal grant to add a larger vessel.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
dotesports.com

Apex Legends’ first season 11 ranked split will take place on Storm Point

Apex Legends‘ first ranked split in season 11 will take place on Storm Point, the new battle royale map. In addition to its presence in the unranked rotation, Storm Point will be the only ranked battle royale map for the first half of season 11, lasting until ranked split one ends. During the second half of the season after the split, the ranked map will be World’s Edge, meaning that neither Kings Canyon nor Olympus will be in season 11’s ranked pool.
VIDEO GAMES
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Petersburg to host the 40th International Shuffleboard Association Championship

October 26, 2021 - On Monday, the International Shuffleboard Association (ISA) announced that the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club will host the 40th ISA Championship. The championship will be held from Oct. 22 – 28, 2023. The St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club was founded in 1924, and the event will kick off the club’s 100-year anniversary celebrations. The St. Pete club is the oldest and largest shuffleboard club in the world. The announcement comes after two ISA Championships were canceled due to the Covid pandemic.
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Sports
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays’ Cruz to receive baseball’s top humanitarian honor

October 27, 2021 - Nelson Cruz of the Tampa Bay Rays has been named Major League Baseball’s 2021 Roberto Clemente Award winner. The award is given to those who best exemplifies sportsmanship and community involvement, along with the individual’s contribution to his team. Cruz, a seven-time All-Star, is recognized for his support and generosity in his native Dominican Republic through the Covid pandemic. Cruz helped support nearly 1,200 families affected by the pandemic and provided his hometown with a new fire engine, an ambulance, and 80 new firefighter uniforms, among many other contributions. Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. and the Clemente family will officially present Cruz with the award before tonight’s Game Two of the World Series.
MLB
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa General will bring new form of cancer treatment to Tampa Bay

October 28, 2021 - Tampa General Hospital along with several partners have formed a collaborative partnership with plans to build a proton therapy cancer center in Tampa Bay. It would be the first of its kind for Tampa Bay and would allow patients to access an advanced alternative to traditional radiation treatments. The partnership is with the Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, Proton Therapy Partners and Florida Urology Partners. Under the support of a proposed LLC, the free-standing proton therapy center is expected to break ground in Tampa Bay in the second quarter of 2022. The exact location has not been confirmed. By using proton therapy, it delivers beams of high-energy protons to target tumors. It's highly effective in treating a wide range of adult cancers, from breast to head and neck to prostate cancer and pediatric brain and spinal tumors. Proton therapy is often the preferred treatment delivery modality when a cancerous tumor is close to a vital structure, according to TGH. Tampa Bay is the only major market in Florida without a proton therapy center.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete-Clearwater airport to celebrate first international flight since 2020

October 29, 2021 - Canadian airline Swoop will launch a new international service at the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport next week. Nonstop flights from Swoop will begin on Nov. 5 from Toronto Pearson International Airport and on Nov. 9 from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. This will be the St. Pete airport's first international flight since 2020. The scheduled winter flights between Toronto and PIE will be offered three times a week, on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.
LIFESTYLE
Washington Post

A pitcher throwing a World Series no-hitter was pulled. That’s what baseball has become.

ATLANTA — Baseball on a given night in a particular ballpark is at war with baseball as a sport that was once the national pastime. What’s good for a manager to win an individual game — backed by reams of data from his front office — is bad for baseball as a product to be voraciously consumed by fans. Look no further than Friday’s Game 3 of the World Series.
MLB

