‘Trunk or Treat’ Caffeine and Chrome is family fun for everyone!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for something to do Saturday, check out these family-friendly events. The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health will host a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 30 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Word and Worship Parking Lot. Word and Worship is located at 6286 Hanging Moss Road in Jackson. Candy, goody bags, and treats will be available for all children in attendance. Individuals will also have an opportunity to receive their flu or COVID-19 vaccine. Costumes are encouraged, and masks are required. The Trunk or Treat is free and open to the public.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO