‘Trunk or Treat’ Caffeine and Chrome is family fun for everyone!

Tours, tales, tricks, and treats will be featured — free of charge — on West Chester University campus for community members on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 4-6 PM. Conjured for the entire family, the university’s “150 Spooky Stories Halloween Celebration” will provide just the right amount of spirited fun for G to PG-13 audiences. Bewitching activities will be held rain or shine and will be accessed via the Academic Quad, which is bound by South High Street, University Avenue, South New Street, and West Rosedale Avenue.
