Flashback: The Rolling Stones Debut On ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’

By Music News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was 57 years ago today (October 25th, 1964) that the Rolling Stones made their debut on The Ed Sullivan Show. The Stones' debut was nothing like the Beatles' celebrated first appearance the previous February, when they performed five songs. The Stones, who were already on their second U.S. tour of...

