Ruby Rose alleges unsafe conditions on ‘Batwoman’ set. Former “Batwoman” star Ruby Rose is claiming The CW superhero series was marred by unsafe working conditions. “Enough is enough,” the actress wrote on Instagram, calling out showrunner Caroline Dries and Berlanti Productions’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. “I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again... And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.” ET reports she alleged she was forced to return to filming 10 days after undergoing surgery for a neck injury, accused former Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Peter Roth of “making young women steam your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants,” and claimed she took a pay cut to be in the series, which she left after just one season. She also asked fans to stop asking her to return “to that awful show.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO