Books & Literature

Nikki Sixx’s New Book Tops Amazon Chart

By Music News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikki Sixx's fourth book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, claims the top spot on Amazon's rock music books chart, as well as in...

Ultimate Classic Rock

Nikki Sixx’s Wife Didn’t Know He Was a Criminal

Nikki Sixx said his wife discovered his criminal past only after she read parts of his new memoir. In The First 21, the Motley Crue member tells of his upbringing and recounts moments of hustling. Those include selling candy to other kids at inflated prices, stealing a guitar from a music shop and being fired after selling stain guard to carpet-store customers that was actually just water.
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Explains Why He Never Became A Lead Singer

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx, who contributed lead vocals to the band's song "Rocketship" and provided additional singing to "Find Myself", was asked in a new interview with the "My Mom's Basement" podcast if he has ever considered launching a project where he was also the frontman. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Before the pandemic, I got into this lesson thing. So I started guitar lessons online. I just pluck away on the guitar, and I can write an okay song on the guitar, but I don't know a lot about the instrument other than I like to write from root notes — a so, simple chords and all the [sus guitar chords] and all the interchangeable notes that work within that chord, I don't have a ton of knowledge; I can kind of figure it out. So I started taking guitar lessons online and then eventually in person. I started taking bass lessons online and eventually in person. Then I was pushing myself to play with my fingers. So even the songs on [CRÜE's] 'The Dirt' soundtrack — all those songs I played with my fingers. [It was my] first time, and there were some adjustments with the audio, because I'm an aggressive pick player… And then I said, 'While I'm at it, why don't I just take vocal lessons, so I'll be a better background singer? And when I'm writing songs, it'll be easier to explain to the actual singer or whoever I'm co-writing with.' And I was surprised at the range that I had, but it was a little bit in the lower register. But I like to sing more of a falsetto-y thing, like with 'Rocketship', which kind of leans on Marc Bolan.
MUSIC
No Treble

Nikki Sixx Publishes New Memoir, “The First 21”

Nikki Sixx has led an incredible life in rock and roll, and now he’s telling how it all came to be. His new memoir is entitled The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx and chronicles his early years that led to his stardom with Motley Crue. Born Frank Feranna,...
MUSIC
KOOL 96.5

Nikki Sixx Reflects on Life Growing up in Twin Falls in New YouTube Video

If you live in Southern Idaho, you probably know that Nikki Sixx of the rock band Mötley Crüe grew up in the Magic Valley. He's one of our claims to fame and makes us cool by association. But in a new video, he talks about his childhood here and he shares some information I didn't know about, and that conflicts with what I thought I knew about the rocker.
TWIN FALLS, ID
The Independent

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx looks back at lean, driving years

Before he was a heavy metal icon, he sold lightbulbs. Before he shouted at the devil, he shouted at his mom. Before he was Nikki Sixx he was Franklin Feranna.The Mötley Crüe co-founder and bassist looks back at his formative years in his new autobiography “The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx,” revealing family secrets and the origins of his drive to succeed.“If some young musician picks up my book, they’re going to go, ‘Oh, wow.’ Yes, it’s entertaining. And, yes, there’s revelations. But there’s sort of a roadmap in here to success,” Sixx says, before adding:...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

The honest new memoir from Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx is already an Amazon bestseller

Mötley Crüe legend Nikki Sixx has topped the Amazon bestsellers list with his new book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx. Released on October 19th, the memoir quickly rose to the top position on Amazon’s rock music books chart, as reported by Rolling Stone. At the time of writing, it’s maintained that position, and also remains in the Top 40 of Amazon’s overall biographies and memoirs chart.
CELEBRITIES
foxla.com

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx reveals his past in new memoir

For many men it's hard to open up about a traumatic childhood and it's particularly tough if you live your life as a carefree rock star. But Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx is putting it all out there in his new memoir 'THE FIRST 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx'. He's also got a new album out with his band 'Sixx:A.M.' and the new single “The First 21”, which is inspired by his book and life.
CELEBRITIES
sidestagemagazine.com

New Nikki Sixx Memoir “The First 21” Out Today, Ahead of Sixx:A.M. “HITS” Album This Friday

Nikki Sixx is one of the most respected and recognizable icons in the music industry. As the founder of Mötley Crüe who is now in his twenty-first year of sobriety, Sixx is incredibly passionate about his craft and wonderfully open about his life in rock and roll, and as a person of the world. In THE FIRST 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx (Hachette Books; 10/19/21; $30; ISBN: 9780306923708), Nikki Sixx tells the inspirational story of his first 21 years.
MUSIC
Seattle Times

Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx on how Seattle shaped his music

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx was a skinny, troubled 10th grader named Frank Feranna in 1974 when he boarded a Greyhound bus destined for Seattle. Sixx recalls in his new book, “The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx,” released earlier this month, that while Seattle was only one state over from his home in Jerome, Idaho, “I may as well have landed on Mars.”
SEATTLE, WA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX 'Would Love To' Make Some New Music With MÖTLEY CRÜE

Nikki Sixx spoke to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion" about MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD which was originally scheduled to take place last summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus crisis. Asked if there are plans for additional CRÜE dates beyond next summer's shows, the 62-year-old bassist said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I know we're gonna tour next year, and that's gonna take us from June 19th to sometime in September. And then winter sets in, and we're in America, so there's nowhere else to play — unless we can go to other countries where it's summertime or spring or fall there. But what's gonna happen with COVID? So I don't know right now. I do know what's happening in America. I don't know what's going on in Europe or South America or Mexico [or] Australia [or] New Zealand."
MUSIC
97 Rock

Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx Started Taking Bass Lessons Again

Motley Crue bassist Nicki Sixx recently started taking bass lessons again amid a practice regimen that included guitar and vocal instruction. As a result, Sixx, a longtime pick player, started playing the bass guitar with his fingers for the first time. The fresh approach undergirds Motley Crue's 2019 songs such as "The Dirt (Est. 1981)" and "Crash and Burn" from that year's Netflix biopic about the band, The Dirt.
MUSIC
wvli927.com

M?tley Cr?e’s Nikki Sixx Still Loving The Group Dynamic

Despite all the acclaim he's received as both the leader of SIXX A.M. and for his new memoir, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, Nikki Sixx told us that being a bassist — and more importantly, being Mötley Crüe's bassist — is still the thrill of a lifetime.
MUSIC

