There is no way to overlook that Sony does have all the chops to make some of the best smartphones in the market. They have the expertise, they have the resources, and they have the hardware for it. So why is it that Sony smartphones are rarely ever discussed when we discuss the best phones in the market? Well, there are many reasons behind that, and poor branding and marketing are a few of those. Still, that does not stop Sony from releasing their best phones, and the latest one is the Sony Xperia Pro-1, or at least that is what it is being called at the moment.

