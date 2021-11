Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has suggested some of his out-of-favour players are not doing enough to force their way back into his plans.Dele Alli and Harry Winks are two high-profile players who have not featured much in recent weeks, with both men left out of a 20-man squad for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup win at Burnley Alli has not played in the Premier League since being taken off at half time in the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, while Winks has appeared only six times in all competitions and been on the pitch for just 61 minutes in the league.And Nuno,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO