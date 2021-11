Superliminal is a pretty great puzzle game all about using the ambiguity of depth and perspective and to celebrate a year since the Steam release it's getting multiplayer. In the main single-player game, you interact with various objects in the world based on your position and how you're looking at them. It enables you to grab these items, make them big or small and use them to overcome some pretty fun puzzles. The new mode is an "experimental" Battle Royale that will be "available through the holiday season" (whatever that means).

