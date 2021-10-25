CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Time to Worry About Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chiefs were blown out as Patrick Mahomes...

www.si.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
News-Democrat

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes not expected to miss time after injury

As the Chiefs attempt to re-route the unlikely path of their season, they will at least have their quarterback. Patrick Mahomes is expected to play against the New York Giants in the Chiefs’ next game on Monday, Nov. 1, coach Andy Reid said Monday. The Giants visit Kansas City for a Monday Night Football game.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Have concussions put Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ career in jeopardy?

There has been a radical change in Chiefs’ quarterback (QB) Patrick Mahomes this season and as a professional evaluator, I believe the reason is his concussions. I am going to be the first to say, I believe it is career threatening. I do not think Mahomes is going to bounce...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Lundberg
Person
Robin
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to all his interceptions this season

One of the more notable storylines in the NFL following Week 5 was the narrative that the league has ‘figured out’ Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, especially following his sluggish home outing against the Buffalo Bills. In the first half of the Chiefs’ Week 6 road matchup against the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes suffers head injury after brutal hit

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has not had a great start to the 2021 season. That included a disastrous first-half performance against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in which the former NFL MVP turned the ball over two times en route to finding his team down 27-0. Unfortunately for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Time#Titans#American Football#Sports Illustrated
chatsports.com

Huge Second Half in Washington a Turning Point for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs just saved their 2021 season in 20 game-time minutes. Already in a significant early hole at 2-3, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs trailed a defensively stacked Washington Football Team 13-10 midway through the third quarter on the road. The offense once again was not crisp enough to compensate for a defense that surrendered an NFL-worst 32.6 points per game during the first five weeks of the 2021 campaign.
NFL
chatsports.com

Patrick Mahomes Discusses Chiefs' Struggles After Blowout Loss to Titans

The struggles of the Kansas City Chiefs continued Sunday in a surprising 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. For star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the tribulations of the 2021 season are a necessary lesson after the success of the previous years. "It's been rainbows and flowers and awesome for these last...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes leaves Chiefs-Titans game after taking a knee to the head

The Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Tennessee Titans has seen the Chiefs struggle on a lot of fronts, from giving up Derrick Henry’s first NFL passing touchdown to trailing 27-3 in the fourth quarter (a score they’d eventually lose by), but the final-quarter injury to quarterback Patrick Mahomes might be the most prolonged consequence from it. Mahomes left the game after stretching forward while going down from a tackle and taking a knee to the head from Titans’ DE Jeffery Simmons.
NFL
NFL

Patrick Mahomes feeling 'fine' after exiting early in Chiefs' loss to Titans

Patrick Mahomes had a rough day, and it ended early. The Chiefs' all-world quarterback was knocked out midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Titans. Mahomes would clear the concussion protocol, but Kansas City coach Andy Reid opted to shut him down with the game already decided.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy