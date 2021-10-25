Time to Worry About Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs just saved their 2021 season in 20 game-time minutes. Already in a significant early hole at 2-3, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs trailed a defensively stacked Washington Football Team 13-10 midway through the third quarter on the road. The offense once again was not crisp enough to compensate for a defense that surrendered an NFL-worst 32.6 points per game during the first five weeks of the 2021 campaign.

