Time to Worry About Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Tennessee Titans has seen the Chiefs struggle on a lot of fronts, from giving up Derrick Henry’s first NFL passing touchdown to trailing 27-3 in the fourth quarter (a score they’d eventually lose by), but the final-quarter injury to quarterback Patrick Mahomes might be the most prolonged consequence from it. Mahomes left the game after stretching forward while going down from a tackle and taking a knee to the head from Titans’ DE Jeffery Simmons.
