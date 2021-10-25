CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Missing’: Peacock Orders Crime Drama From David E. Kelley

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
myheraldreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacock has given a straight-to-series order to The Missing, a new crime drama from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing). Serving as a writer and executive producer on the project, Kelley will helm The Missing as series showrunner. The eight-episode hourlong series is a co-production from Keshet Studios and...

