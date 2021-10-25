CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petrol prices hit record high of 142.9p

By Joanna Faith
yourmoney.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData from the RAC shows the price of unleaded has rocketed by 28p a litre in a year from 114.5p in October 2020, adding £15 to the cost of filling up a 55-litre family car. The spike in prices has primarily been driven by the soaring price of oil, which has...

www.yourmoney.com

Cost of diesel reaches record high

A litre of diesel now costs 147.94p, while petrol costs 144.35p a litre, according to FairFuel UK. The price hikes are bad news for individuals and businesses struggling to cope with the surging cost of living. FairFuelUK predicted last month that pump prices would hit £1.50 per litre before the...
S&P 500 hits record high on tech strength, earnings optimism

(Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday, boosted by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and other tech-related companies, while upbeat results from UPS and GE lifted optimism around the earnings season. Tesla Inc rose 5.4%, extending a record run that helped the electric car leader surpass...
The Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs as Tesla stock electrifies

New York (CNN Business) — Wall Street is brushing off concerns about Facebook. The Dow and S&P 500 both closed at record highs Monday — while Tesla shares soared to a new all-time peak above $1,000 and sent the company's market share past the $1 trillion level. The Dow ended...
Oil futures end higher, natural-gas prices decline for a third session in a row

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, ahead of a decision by major oil producers later this week on crude output levels. It seems quite clear that traders are not expecting any action from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The group is clearly perfectly happy with price levels and don't consider them the economic risk that other countries, like the U.S., do." Erlam expects Thursday’s meeting to be "swift and consistent with the last," and that OPEC+ will continue with its monthly oil production increases of 400,000 barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $84.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled lower for a third consecutive session, with analysts citing forecasts for milder weather for the decline. December natural gas fell 24 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $5.186 per million British thermal units.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price prediction for November 2021

Dogecoin price had a relatively mixed month in October. Elon Musk disclosed that he owned the meme coin. We explain what to expect in November this year. The Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) had a relatively mixed October as cryptocurrency prices rebounded. The token jumped by about 70% from October 1 to October 28th. It then declined by more than 20% from its highest level during the month.
Home prices could see ‘bumpy’ road ahead, top analyst says

(TheRealDeal) – After months of U.S. home prices rapidly accelerating, new figures show the growth is slowing — not that bargain hunters are ready to whip out their wallets. U.S. home prices rose 19.8 percent year-over-year in August, after July’s 19.7 percent annual increase, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index. The leveling […]
AAA: Florida Gas Prices Level Off; Holding Steady At $3.31

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After rocketing higher for most of the month, October ended with gas prices holding steady. Last month, Florida gas prices increased a total of 27 cents over the course of two weeks. However, prices at the pump finally plateaued at around $3.31 per gallon throughout the past 12 days. “Although oil prices remain elevated, they seem to have leveled off, which helped prevent any additional spikes at the pump last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Drivers could see another week of stagnant gas prices, unless there are any big shifts in what has become an...
Australia is about to be hit by a carbon tax whether the prime minister likes it or not, except the proceeds will go overseas

Ten years ago, in the lead-up to Australia’s short-lived carbon price or “carbon tax” (either description is valid), the deepest fear on the part of businesses was that they would lose out to untaxed firms overseas. Instead of buying Australian carbon-taxed products, Australian and export customers would buy untaxed (possibly dirtier) products from somewhere else. It would give late-movers (countries that hadn’t yet adopted a carbon tax) a “free kick” in industries from coal and steel to aluminium to liquefied natural gas to cement, to wine, to meat and dairy products, even to copy paper. It’s why the Gillard government handed out free...
Australia's Reserve Bank signals the end of ultra-cheap money. Here's what it will mean

The Reserve Bank of Australia had a Cup Day surprise in store for the country, announcing it was abandoning its policy of “yield curve control”, meaning it was no longer going to defend any particular interest rate for borrowing over any particular duration. Until today it had a formal target for the three-year bond yield of 0.10%, enabling banks to provide three-year fixed mortgages very cheaply, and indicating the cash rate wouldn’t climb above 0.10% until the most recent three-year bond expires in April 2024. But it has now abandoned the target, a full two years early. Why control the yield curve in...
BoE eyes first rate rise since 2018 as inflation surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday. Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit. Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
Euro zone Oct factory growth hurt by supply woes, price pressures -PMI

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity remained strong in the euro zone last month but supply chain bottlenecks and logistical problems sent input costs soaring and curtailed growth, a survey showed on Tuesday. Ongoing disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, alongside a shortage of heavy goods vehicle drivers, has...
