Hear Two Jonny Greenwood Songs From The Power Of The Dog

The 11th episode of The FADER Uncovered, the series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is up now and available for download wherever you listen to podcasts. This week Ronson is joined by Kelis. Together they revisit Kelis’s 2001 FADER cover, written between the release of her iconic albums Kaleidoscope and Wanderland. They look back on that period of Kelis’s career, taking in everything from making studio magic with The Neptunes to the downsides of touring Europe with U2. They also reminisce about the time Kelis, a Cordon Bleu-trained chef, catered a party at Mark’s, and look forward to new music, including her latest single, “Midnight Snacks.”
