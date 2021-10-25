CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hear Two Jonny Greenwood Songs From The Power Of The Dog

By Rachel Brodsky
Stereogum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadiohead’s Jonny Greenwood has shared two new songs, “West” and “25 Years,” from his forthcoming soundtrack to the Jane Campion-directed film The Power Of The Dog. “The main thought I kept returning to was that this film is...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

undertheradarmag.com

The Power of the Dog

The Power of the Dog is the first film in 12 years from Palme d’Or-winning director Jane Campion. It is the Centerpiece selection of this year’s New York Film Festival. It is a superbly acted, visually stunning tale of the fragile masculine ego. Set in Montana in the 1920s, the...
TV & VIDEOS
completemusicupdate.com

One Liners: Adele, Jonny Greenwood, Little Simz, more

Exceleration Music has acquired Chicago indie label Bloodshot Records. “Bloodshot is a vitally important part of American music history, a genre-defining label founded on passion and vision, dedicated to bringing a unique set of artists from its musical orbit to the world”, says Exceleration’s Dave Hansen. “It represents exactly the kind of company that fits Exceleration’s founding ethos, which is to preserve and enhance the legacies of extraordinary independent companies and artists”.
ENTERTAINMENT
scaddistrict.com

‘The Power of the Dog’ is the psychological horror the western genre needs

Netflix’s newest film “The Power of the Dog” experienced its Southeastern premiere Tuesday night, Oct. 26, at none other than the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Students and patrons of the festival even got to meet with one of the members of the star-studded cast, Kodi Smit-McPhee, as he accepted SCAD’s Discovery Award before the film started. While this film has been labeled a drama and western, it is by far the scariest film I’ve seen leading up to Halloween.
SAVANNAH, GA
Revolver

Hear Poppy and HEALTH's Haunting Collab Song "Dead Flowers"

It's been a good year for both Poppy and HEALTH. The post-genre auteur dropped a ferocious EP and a catchy full-length, while the L.A. noise-makers have been checking off bucket list items by making songs with Nine Inch Nails and Chino Moreno. Now, the prolific pair have joined forces on...
MUSIC
wfpk.org

listen hear! song of the day: Real Estate cover Television’s “Days”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Indie rockers Real Estate‘s critically acclaimed second album ‘Days’ just turned 10 years old. To celebrate the anniversary, they’ve finally covered the Television song that gave the album its name. Along with the cover, Real Estate announced they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
antiMUSIC

The Cribs Share Two New Songs From Sonic Blew Singles Club

The Cribs have released two brand new singled, "The Day I Got Lost Again" and "Opaline and Evergreen", as part of their "Sonic Blew Singles Club", which will run monthly until the end of the year. They had the following to say about "The Day I Got Lost Again": This...
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

5 Songs You Should Hear Right Now

Saturday night’s party playlist is here. You ARE WELCOME. Vera Bloom took a few months away from releasing music, only to come back stronger than ever with her latest single “Say Goodbye”. The confidence in the lyrics to this song suite Vera perfectly. As an artist I’ve always admired for blazing her own trail, it’s a fitting song lyrically as she takes no prisoners with her music. When I play this song on my radio show, I give her some sick 90s bleeps to hide those F Bombs, but in my car I sing them proudly and loudly.
NASHVILLE, TN
The FADER

Hear every song mentioned in Kelis’s episode of The FADER Uncovered

The 11th episode of The FADER Uncovered, the series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is up now and available for download wherever you listen to podcasts. This week Ronson is joined by Kelis. Together they revisit Kelis’s 2001 FADER cover, written between the release of her iconic albums Kaleidoscope and Wanderland. They look back on that period of Kelis’s career, taking in everything from making studio magic with The Neptunes to the downsides of touring Europe with U2. They also reminisce about the time Kelis, a Cordon Bleu-trained chef, catered a party at Mark’s, and look forward to new music, including her latest single, “Midnight Snacks.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy#Theaters#Radiohead#Lakeshore Records#Invada Records
Stereogum

Gulfer – “End Of The World”

The Montreal band Gulfer bring an intricate and melodic take on emo, and they’ve been jamming out some powerful new songs lately: “Look” on a split with Charmer, “Neighbors” as a one-off. Today, Gulfer have dropped a new song that builds from a nerve-jangled beginning to a fiery conclusion. “End...
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

ME REX – “Never Graduate”

Keeping the dinosaur theme going, South London’s ME REX are following up last year’s double EP Triceratops/Stegosaurus and this year’s ambitious debut album Megabear, made up of 52 short songs that can be played in any order, with a new EP called Pterodactyl. An updated full-band version of their 2018 EP of the same name, which was recorded back when ME REX was a solo project consisting solely of singer-songwriter Myles McCabe, Pterodactyl will be released early next year by the esteemed UK label Big Scary Monsters.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Shygirl – “CLEO”

Artist To Watch Shygirl returned for a minute over the summer with the slowthai collaboration “BDE,” which appeared on Shygirl BLU, the live realization of her ALIAS EP. Now, the UK vocalist is back again with a bumping new song called “CLEO.”. Opening with dramatic, cinematic strings, “CLEO” clicks into...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Wild Pink – “Brothers” (Pillow Queens Cover)

The Dublin-based Band To Watch Pillow Queens released their debut album In Waiting a little over a year ago. The last year and a half being what it was, the group got a lot of buzz but couldn’t quite capitalize on it. Now, they’ve announced their largest tour to date, and they’re marking the occasion with a special covers EP.
MUSIC
