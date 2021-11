According to a report from John McClain, the Houston Texans have agreed on trade terms that would send QB Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins. But, though the terms may be agreed upon, McClain is also reporting that the Dolphins are not willing to officially pull the trigger on the deal until Watson’s legal issues are resolved and they know if Roger Goodell will suspend his under the league’s personal conduct policy.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO