Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Oct. 21-27. Psychedelic Furs at Emo’s. You could sense back in the 1980s that although the Furs’ sound and style was very much of its new wave era, some of the songs were so good that they’d stand the test of time. That’s definitely true for “The Ghost in You,” which got new life through inclusion in the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” and “Love My Way,” which was used in the 2017 Oscar-nominated film “Call Me By Your Name.” Last year, they released “Made of Rain,” their first album of new material in 29 years. Royston Langdon opens. $35-38. 8 p.m. emosaustin.com. — P.B.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO