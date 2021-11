Due to interconnection delays, Minnesota utilities plan to replace their fossil fuel generators with utility-scale solar in Integrated Resource Plans. The strategy is to keep their existing MISO interconnection rights at the retiring unit locations. But that diminishes distributed scale solar prospects. Even though each investor-owned utility is different, if all utilities move in this direction, distributed solar would be at a disadvantage to access energy market benefits outlined in Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Order 2222 because of delays in the MISO generator interconnection queue.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO