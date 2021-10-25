CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 pivotal plays that cost the Ravens in their loss to the Bengals

By Baltimore Beat Down
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens had a pair of five-game winning streaks come to a disappointing end in their worst loss of the season...

The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
International Business Times

NFL News: Ravens Head Coach Identifies Main Reason For Loss To Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens failed to secure the top of the AFC North division after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals, and head coach John Harbaugh gave his assessment on what went wrong. A day after absorbing a 41-point output from the Bengals, Harbaugh spoke with the media and dissected their failures,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Box Score#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals
USA Today

Ravens reject kneel down, tie NFL rushing record thanks to John Harbaugh's call for Lamar Jackson

DENVER – Lamar Jackson won this one with his right arm. He used his quick feet to crown Baltimore’s 23-7 thumping of the Denver Broncos and tie an NFL rushing record. The Ravens (3-1) were in danger of coming up just short of matching the Steelers’ longstanding mark for consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing before Baltimore cornerback Anthony Averett intercepted Broncos backup QB Drew Lock in the end zone with 3 seconds left.
NFL
OCRegister

Ravens snap-count analysis: Coaches stick with familiar defensive rotation in blowout loss to Bengals

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Cincinnati Bengals 10/24/21. Observations: The Ravens, playing from behind for much of the afternoon, leaned away from their power game, with Ricard playing 59% of offensive snaps compared to 80% the week before and Tomlinson playing 15% compared to 33% against the Los Angeles Chargers. Bateman continued as the No. 2 wide receiver option behind Brown. The rookie has produced, so it will be interesting to see which receivers lose snaps when Sammy Watkins returns from his hamstring injury. The Ravens have not made much use of Boykin on offense since he returned from injured reserve. The Ravens turned to Phillips when Mekari departed with an ankle injury, leaving Sharpe, a practice-squad call-up, as their swing tackle. With Latavius Murray out, the Ravens turned to Freeman as the first option in their running-back rotation, but he, Bell and Williams combined for just 29 yards on 11 carries.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens Not Taking Bengals Lightly Despite Recent Success

The Ravens have won five consecutive games against the Bengals. However, Cincinnati is playing at a high level this season and will have an opportunity to take over first place in the AFC North when they travel to Baltimore in Week 7. The Ravens certainly are not taking the Bengals...
NFL
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Ravens battle upstart Bengals for AFC North supremacy

First place in the AFC North will be on the line when the Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Those stakes might be hard to believe considering the results of their past three meetings, all Baltimore blowout wins: 38-3, 27-3, 49-13. In fact, the Ravens are 5-0 against Cincinnati since Lamar Jackson became the starting quarterback midway through 2018.
NFL
FanSided

Ravens: Is Lamar Jackson the Cincinnati Bengals’ Kryptonite?

The Baltimore Ravens are set to play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, and Lamar Jackson will be rubbing his hands together in evil delight at this matchup. Not only has Jackson been on a roll breaking records in the past few weeks, but he’s historically performed extremely well against Cincinnati.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Uni Watch: Ravens vs. Bengals, Week 7

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. After blowing out the Chargers last week, the Ravens will wear their purple jerseys and white pants uniform again in Sunday's Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens are 108-57-1 in purple jerseys and white pants, which is their most popular...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals director of pro scouting Steven Radicevic believes CB Tre Flowers adds versatility to the secondary. “We liked him as a safety when he was coming out,” said Radicevic, via Bengals.com. “He can probably play multiple roles on defense. He’s a tall, long corner that has played in a lot of big games and won a lot of big games in Seattle. Given the situation we’re in with Trae getting hurt, we obviously think it’s a move that helps us.”
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Aren't Taking the Bengals Lightly

It began with his first NFL start and took off with his spinning 47-yard touchdown run. Lamar Jackson has made some memories against the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore has won all five games in the AFC North rivalry since Jackson took over, and the Ravens have done it quite convincingly the past couple seasons. Over the past three games, Baltimore has won by a combined score of 114-19. But don't think Jackson is on cruise control this week as the Ravens get set to kick off their AFC North slate Sunday against the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.
NFL
chatsports.com

Scouting the numbers: Bengals @ Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at 1:00 p.m EST. Cincinnati has had a successful start to their season despite low media expectations entering the year. Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow has created big plays, while the Bengals’ free-agent additions have paid dividends. Veterans such as Mike Hilton, Trey Hendrickson, D.J. Reader (who was injured for most of 2020) and Chidobe Awuzie have filled out a unit that executes their assignments consistently with discipline.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals vs. Ravens injury report: Latavius Murray, Sammy Watkins will not play

The Cincinnati Bengals are lucky to be so healthy for such a crucial midseason game. Their week of practice concluded Friday afternoon with the vast majority of their roster fully participating. That said, it’s up in the air whether or not backup cornerback and special teamer Jalen Davis (ankle) will...
NFL
Yardbarker

Game Recap: Bengals Defeat Ravens 41-17

The Bengals came into this week needing a big win to prove they belong at the top of the league. The Ravens kept it where a lot of us expected it through halftime. They took their first lead of the day early in the third quarter. Enter Ja’Marr Chase. Chase...
NFL

