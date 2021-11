Have an IRA? Here's how to ramp up your savings rate. Saving for retirement is an important thing to do throughout your career. The more money you're able to sock away, the more financial security you'll buy for your future self. An individual retirement account (IRA) is a great place for your retirement savings. If you open a traditional IRA, you'll receive tax-free gains and you may get a tax break on your contributions. If you open a Roth IRA, you'll also enjoy tax-free gains on your investments in that account, plus tax-free withdrawals once retirement rolls around.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO