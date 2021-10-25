CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

The Fight For Indigenous Religious Freedom

krcu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOak Flat is about 4,300 acres of desert landscape in Arizona’s Tonto National Forest, about an hour east of Phoenix. It’s a world-renowned rock climbing spot and a popular hiking and camping destination. For the Apache, it’s a sacred religious site. The area also has a massive copper deposit....

www.krcu.org

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Court axes religious freedom challenge to New York state vax mandate

A federal appeals court struck down a temporary injunction on Friday that had New York State health care workers able to seek a religious exemption to avoid getting their COVID-19 vaccinations. Three judges from the US Court of Appeals Second Circuit sided with New York State’s requirement that all health...
RELIGION
swiowanewssource.com

Des Moines church fights IRS over ‘religious’ use of hallucinogenic drug

A Des Moines-based church that uses a hallucinogenic drug in religious ceremonies is challenging the Internal Revenue Service’s decision to deny it tax-exempt status. According to the lawsuit, filed recently in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the Iowaska Church of Healing was formed in Iowa as a non-profit corporation in September 2018.
DES MOINES, IA
persecution.org

ICC Joins Coalition Calling on U.S. to Condemn Algerian Religious Freedom Violations

10/21/2021 Algeria (International Christian Concern) – This week, International Christian Concern (ICC) joined Jubilee Campaign and 17 other organizations in sending a letter to members of Congress urging them to work for the release of Hamid Soudad, an Algerian Christian imprisoned under the country’s blasphemy law. The letter also pointed to the deterioration of religious freedom in Algeria as a whole, calling on Congress to act for the protection of Algeria’s religious minority community.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
BYU Newsnet

Religious freedom in the workplace means experiencing, understanding diversity

Companies nationwide are recognizing the value in building faith-friendly workplaces, and implementing programs that give people of all religions a seat at the table. Brian Grim, president of the Religious Freedom and Business Foundation, brought a team to BYU recently to discuss what this means for students getting ready to enter the workforce.
RELIGION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Venezuela to fight for Saab's freedom through international organizations

Caracas [Venezuela], October 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his government will seek the help of international organizations to achieve freedom for diplomat Alex Saab, who was extradited from Cape Verde to the United States. "In the United Nations, in New York, in the human rights organizations, we are...
POLITICS
persecution.org

Human Rights Coalition Calls for Greater Religious Freedom in Myanmar

ICC and 98 Other Organizations Pen Letter to UN on Religious Liberty in Myanmar. 10/21/2021 Washington, D. C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has joined a coalition of almost 100 human rights and religious freedom organizations in calling UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to “lead high-level efforts to increase diplomatic pressure on the junta” in Myanmar. The military regime took control of the country in February, deposing the democratically elected National League for Democracy government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Labor Unions#Copper Mining#Oak Flat#Tonto National Forest#Riotinto#Resolution Copper#Native American#The Us Forest Service#Emory
kentuckytoday.com

ERLC urges Supreme Court to protect coach’s religious freedom

WASHINGTON (BP)—The Southern Baptist Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission is again asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review and overturn a lower court decision it and other organizations contend violates the First Amendment rights of public school teachers and coaches. The ERLC and 13 other organizations, including the Billy Graham...
CONGRESS & COURTS
persecution.org

Rashad Hussain, Nominee for IRF Ambassador, Committed to Advancing Religious Freedom Globally

10/27/2021 United States (International Christian Concern) – The Senate Committee on Foreign Relations heard strong statements from Rashad Hussain yesterday as members of the committee learned more about his convictions and priorities for this critical space in the global affairs during his confirmation hearing for the position of Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom. Mr. Hussain said he will take intentional steps to work with Muslim-majority countries to champion the religious freedom rights of minorities.
RELIGION
US News and World Report

Biden, Orthodox Patriarch Discuss Climate, Religious Freedom

President Joe Biden and the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians discussed ways to fight climate change and to end the coronavirus pandemic as well as the importance of religious freedom during an Oval Office session Monday. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, 81, met separately with Biden and Secretary of State Antony...
POTUS
persecution.org

At Interfaith Conference, Iran Overlooks its Religious Freedom Violations

Rather than addressing religious freedom at home, Iran’s remarks at the conference primarily confronted issues facing the world outside Iran. In a veiled critique of Western nations, Iran opined on phenomena mostly present in the West, including a move away from religious values, a split between science and religion, the destruction of sacred places, and the imposition of sanctions.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Hiking
energynews.us

Tribal leaders say Indigenous knowledge critical to climate fight

CLIMATE: New Mexico tribal leaders say Indigenous knowledge of ecosystems can play a major role in fighting and adapting to climate change. (Albuquerque Journal) • Arizona Public Service Co. officials threaten to sue regulators if they do not approve the utility’s requested $169 million rate hike. (Arizona Republic, subscription) •...
krcu.org

American Indians and Alaska Natives are disproportionately affected by the pandemic

Data shows that American Indians and Alaska Natives are disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Concretely, they have higher rates of infection and hospitalizations than white Americans. A recent poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard Chan School of Public Health suggests that COVID-related challenges affected their mental health more, too. Here's NPR's Rhitu Chatterjee.
PUBLIC HEALTH
OCRegister

How a fight for housing segregation looks a lot like ‘freedom’ protests today

It’s been more than 50 years since President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Fair Housing Act into law, yet many Americans still live in racially segregated neighborhoods. Understanding why requires going back to the real estate industry of the early 1900s and following it forward as detailed in the book “Freedom to Discriminate: How Realtors Conspired to Segregate Housing and Divide America” by Gene Slater. That “freedom” argument is not unlike the language heard in the pandemic and issues of abortion and guns, he said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
persecution.org

Military Coup Threatens Religious Freedom in Sudan

10/29/2021 Sudan (International Christian Concern) – On Monday, October 25th, Sudan’s military dissolved its power-sharing government and detained civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, hindering the country’s progress towards a democratic transition. Since then, protests have erupted in the streets of Sudan, with citizens largely demanding the resumption of the government’s...
WORLD
skepticalraptor.com

Supreme Court and Religious Freedom from vaccine mandates – why we should worry

This article about the Supreme Court and how it may use religious freedom against vaccine mandates was written by Dorit Rubinstein Reiss, Professor of Law at the University of California Hastings College of the Law (San Francisco, CA), who is a frequent contributor to this and many other blogs, providing in-depth, and intellectually stimulating, articles about vaccines, medical issues, social policy, and the law. Professor Reiss writes extensively in law journals about the social and legal policies of vaccination. Additionally, Reiss is also a member of the Parent Advisory Board of Voices for Vaccines, a parent-led organization that supports and advocates for on-time vaccination and the reduction of vaccine-preventable disease. She is also a member of the Vaccines Working Group on Ethics and Policy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
cbslocal.com

Facing South Florida: Cuba’s Fight for Freedom

Despite warnings of incarceration, or worse, Cuban dissidents on the island are planning another round of massive protests on November 15, the same say COVID-related travel restrictions will be eased for visitors there. Lauren Pastrana spoke with the executive director of the Cuban Freedom March about what’s happened in the...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy