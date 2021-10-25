CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payday 3 Set in New York City

Cover picture for the articleThe heist game will take place in a "living, enormous representation" of the Big Apple. Starbreeze Studios and Overkill Software revealed some fresh new information for Payday 3during a recent Payday 10th anniversary stream this past weekend. Payday 3 is set to take place in the Big Apple, otherwise known as...

