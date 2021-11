PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 ) - Truck drivers are in high demand and companies are willing to pay big bucks to get them behind the wheel before the holidays. Drivers say the money is great, but the work is grueling, thanks to a massive shortage of drivers around the country. It's really a trickledown effect right now - the supply chain has shortages all over the place, so everything is taking longer to ship nearly anywhere, so companies hope these big incentives will help solve the problem.

6 DAYS AGO