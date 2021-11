The Om Mushroom Superfood Morning Energy Blend is a product for consumers seeking out a way to boost their energy levels without having to reach for a cup of coffee or an energy drink. The blend is achieved using two species of cordyceps along with vitamin D2 from the agaricus bisporous to help support energy, vitality and even mood. Each of the single-serve sachets contain less than 30-calories with one-gram of sugar and no added sweeteners, artificial colors or flavors.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO