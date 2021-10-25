CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HERO: Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Saves Unconscious 1-Year-Old Girl On Highway

By Maria Hernandez
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UeDt_0ccBhptI00

Florida Highway Patrol released the dashcam footage from the Oct. 16 incident in a Twitter post that called the trooper a hero.

The video shows Trooper Reginald Mathieu arriving at a scene with three cars pulled over on the side of the interstate, good samaritans who stopped to help, and the family on the ground holding their 1-year-old girl, who was unconscious.

“Trooper Mathieu’s first aid training immediately kicked in as he jumped into action, performing a series of back blows until the toddler regained consciousness,” said FHP Miami on Twitter.

The Free Press thanks all of our State Troopers for your dedicated service.

#Shooting#Boston#The Trooper#Fhp Miami#The Free Press#State Troopers
