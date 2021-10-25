CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Football Playoff Tickets On Sale!

By Admin
lapeerlightning.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans wanting to attend the Lapeer @ Rochester Adams football game...

lapeerlightning.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eureka Times-Standard

Eureka Loggers fighting for possible playoff ticket

After an uneasy start to the current football season, the Eureka High Loggers are working on winning their next games to lock a berth in this fall’s playoffs. EHS got its first conference win against Fortuna last week, snapping a five-game losing streak at home. A victory against St. Bernard’s...
EUREKA, CA
KOLD-TV

Wildcats baseball season tickets now on sale

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2022 Arizona Baseball season tickets at Hi Corbett Field are now available for purchase. If you are interested in defending the Pac-12 Champions, you can secure your seat by purchasing your season ticket online HERE or by calling 520-621-CATS. With the 2022 season...
TUCSON, AZ
Holland Sentinel

3 local schools punch tickets to MHSAA Playoffs

HOLLAND — With the high school football regular season in the rearview mirror, It's now time to get set for the true race to the state title, the playoffs. For three of our local teams, everything that's happened into the season until now is wiped clean and a new season begins this Friday. Win this week and take one step closer to a date with destiny at Ford Field, lose and the season is over.
HOLLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Fox11online.com

Tickets for Wisconsin Herd games on sale

(WLUK) -- Tickets are now available for Wisconsin Herd games. Single-game tickets for all 24 regular season home games for the 2021-22 season are on sale. Single-game tickets can be purchased at the Oshkosh Arena Ticket Office, 1212 S. Main St. or online. Key home games to note for this...
WISCONSIN STATE
buttesports.com

Tuesday’s Hot Ticket: Volleyball, playoff soccer

Butte High at Helena High, 2 p.m. Siebel Fields will set the scene as the Bulldogs look to shock the state when they take on the Bengals. Butte High did not win a match in 14 tries during the regular season, but the team has made strides all season. The Bulldogs got their second goal of the season, a kick by Kenzie Jaksha, in Saturday’s loss to Kalispell Flathead.
HIGH SCHOOL
thunderboltradio.com

Tornados and Mustang Tickets On Sale

Weather pending a large crowd is expected to be in Huntingdon for the Tornado Mustang football game tomorrow night. Tickets for the Union City-Huntingdon football game to be played at the Mustangs’ Paul Ward Stadium can be purchased either online or at the gate. Admission will be $6 for the...
ENVIRONMENT
Brenham Banner-Press

Blinn punches playoff ticket with victory over Paris

The Blinn College women’s soccer team had one ultimatum: Win and you’re in. Needing a victory to punch their playoff ticket, the Buccaneers delivered a 3-1 decision over Region XIV foe on sophomore day at Rankin Field inside Hohlt Park on Monday in Brenham.
BRENHAM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lapeerlightning.com

Post Season Volleyball Tickets on Sale!!!

Fans wanting to attend the first round of district volleyball please clink on the Lapeer vs. Grand Blanc LINK below. The match is set for Monday, Nov.1 at 6pm at Linden HS. Tickets are only available online. BOLT UP!!!24/7365.
VOLLEYBALL
Austin American-Statesman

Bastrop, Smithville volleyball both punch playoff tickets

Bastrop defeated Elgin for the second time in straight sets in District 18-5A this season and qualified for the volleyball playoffs. The Bears (19-22 overall, 7-6 in district) downed the Wildcats 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 at home on Friday. The Bears are currently in fourth place in the district, and the...
BASTROP, TX
bellaireathletics.com

Ticket information for Saturday’s playoff opener released

Here is some pertinent info in regards to ticketing. 1. All tickets will be purchased online at www.ohsaa.org/tickets. 2. Tickets will go on-sale Wednesday at 9am. 3. Tickets will be $10 until 10:30am on Saturday. After 10:30am, tickets will be $12. 4. All tickets must be purchased online and there...
SPORTS
Pro Wrestling Torch

On sale announced for WrestleMania 38 tickets

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tickets for WrestleMania 38 in Dallas will go on sale Friday November 12 at 10am CST. WWE announced the news via press release on Monday. WWE will hold a presale on tickets. Registration for the presale is available here. WWE...
WWE
titansathletics.org

First Round Playoffs vs. Brunswick – Tickets on Sale

The Berea-Midpark Titans will travel to Brunswick High School on Friday October 29th for the opening round of the OHSAA Football Playoffs. Kickoff from Brunswick Automart Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. Friday’s game is an OHSAA playoff contest therefore all ticket pricing and procedure is determined by the OHSAA....
FOOTBALL
illinoisnewsnow.com

Pre-Sale Tickets for Kewanee First Round 4A Playoff Game on Sale Today at Kewanee High School

If you’d like to get tickets for this Saturday’s Kewanee Boilermakers 4A Playoff first round game against the Plano Reapers your first chance to purchase tickets is today, Thursday, October 28th, at Kewanee High School. Kewanee Schools announced on Wednesday that a drive thru event would be held at the High School on Thursday from 8:30 Am to 10 Am. Those who’d like to secure their tickets for Saturday afternoon’s game at 1 Pm at Kewanee High School are advised to drive thru and buy tickets under the canopy outside Petersen Auditorium at Kewanee High School. Tickets are $5.00 each cash or check only. Kick off for the Boilermakers vs the Plano Reapers is 1 Pm and if you can’t go to the game, it will be live on Hog Country 102.5 WJRE.
KEWANEE, IL
Crescent-News

Saturday playoff football: Archbold rolls in playoff rematch

ARCHBOLD — Undefeated and top-ranked Archbold avoided a slow start in a playoff rematch against Delta, rolling to a 28-0 lead after one quarter and a 44-7 win over the Panthers in D-VI Region 22 playoff action. DJ Newman was 12-of-18 passing for 166 yards and two touchdowns for the...
ARCHBOLD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy