Football Playoff Tickets On Sale!

If you’d like to get tickets for this Saturday’s Kewanee Boilermakers 4A Playoff first round game against the Plano Reapers your first chance to purchase tickets is today, Thursday, October 28th, at Kewanee High School. Kewanee Schools announced on Wednesday that a drive thru event would be held at the High School on Thursday from 8:30 Am to 10 Am. Those who’d like to secure their tickets for Saturday afternoon’s game at 1 Pm at Kewanee High School are advised to drive thru and buy tickets under the canopy outside Petersen Auditorium at Kewanee High School. Tickets are $5.00 each cash or check only. Kick off for the Boilermakers vs the Plano Reapers is 1 Pm and if you can’t go to the game, it will be live on Hog Country 102.5 WJRE.

KEWANEE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO