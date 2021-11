Boeing Co. (BA) has seen a surge in demand for commercial aircraft amid the rebound in travel as passengers' concerns begin to ease about the COVID-19 pandemic. During the second quarter, the company made a profit after six straight quarters of losses as revenue rose sharply. Despite this, Boeing faces ongoing problems beyond the pandemic. The company's 787 Max jet has had continuing quality problems. And in mid-October, production and deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner were delayed after a new defect was detected in a titanium part.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO