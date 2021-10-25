CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudanese Opposition Coalition Calls for Civil Disobedience - Ministry

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan's main opposition coalition called on Monday for civil disobedience and protests across the country after the military dissolved the transitional...

UPI News

Protesters take to streets in Sudan demanding end to military rule

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Sudan saw a wave of protests across the country Saturday against the military government that seized power earlier this week. Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets in the capital city Khartoum and elsewhere insisting that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok be returned to power after being ousted by the military.
Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
Reuters

Sit-in calling for Sudanese government dissolution grows into thousands

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -A sit-in calling on the military to dissolve Sudan’s government grew into the thousands on Monday as the country grappled with what its civilian leadership has called the biggest crisis of a two-year-old transition from autocracy. Protesters, including many who arrived by bus from outside Khartoum, were assembled...
persecution.org

ICC Joins Coalition Calling on U.S. to Condemn Algerian Religious Freedom Violations

10/21/2021 Algeria (International Christian Concern) – This week, International Christian Concern (ICC) joined Jubilee Campaign and 17 other organizations in sending a letter to members of Congress urging them to work for the release of Hamid Soudad, an Algerian Christian imprisoned under the country’s blasphemy law. The letter also pointed to the deterioration of religious freedom in Algeria as a whole, calling on Congress to act for the protection of Algeria’s religious minority community.
Daily Iowan

Johnson County Sudanese community joins Sudan’s national call for help

Members of the Johnson County Sudanese community joined thousands of protesters around the world on the Pentacrest on Monday to protest Sudan’s military coup. The Sudanese military took power on Monday, ending a three-year transition period after former President Omar al-Bashir was removed from office in 2019. The military coup sent Sudan into a state of emergency as country officials were arrested by military forces.
WGAU

The Latest: UN calls for release of Sudanese officials

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations has denounced the ongoing military coup in Sudan and urgently called for the release of the country’s interim prime minister and other top Cabinet officials. In a tweet on Monday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and all other officials...
q957.com

Sudanese army faces widening opposition to takeover

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – The Sudanese army was facing widening opposition on Thursday to this week’s coup, with state officials in Khartoum vowing disobedience and activists mobilising for mass demonstrations later this week. The takeover led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Monday against a civilian government has brought thousands of...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The Secretary welcomed the Prime Minister’s release from custody and reiterated his call on Sudanese military forces to release all civilian leaders in detention and to ensure their safety. He also expressed his deep concern about the ongoing military takeover and repeated the imperative for military forces to use restraint and avoid violence in responding to demonstrators. The Secretary emphasized U.S. support for the civilian-led transition to democracy and for a return to the principles of Sudan’s transitional framework, as laid out in the 2019 Constitutional Declaration and the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement. He noted the growing chorus of international voices condemning the military takeover and supporting the calls by the Sudanese people for civilian leadership, democracy, and peace.
Birmingham Star

US envoy called on Sudanese authorities to allow citizens to protest

Washington [US], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, spoke with the Sudanese Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and military chief and urged them to allow citizens to peacefully protest. "Special Envoy Feltman: I spoke with @SudanPMHamdok, Sovereign Council Chair Burhan, and Sudanese FM Mariam...
AFP

Three killed as defiant Sudanese march against coup

Sudanese security forces on Saturday killed three protesters during mass anti-coup rallies, medics said, despite warnings from global powers who had urged the military to exercise restraint. "Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a tweet, adding that one was shot in the head and the other in the stomach. It later said security forces had shot dead a third protester, also in Omdurman, Khartoum's sister city, bringing the overall death toll since the outbreak of anti-coup protests Monday to 12. The medics said "live rounds" were fired at protesters in Omdurman and parts of Khartoum.
The Independent

UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan s generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators...
AFP

Sudanese anti-coup protesters barricade streets

Sudanese anti-coup protesters on Sunday manned barricades in Khartoum a day after a deadly crackdown on mass rallies, as a defiant civil disobedience campaign against the military takeover entered its seventh day. Tens of thousands had turned out across the country for Saturday's demonstrations, marching against the army's October 25 power grab, when top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership. The move sparked a chorus of international condemnation and punitive aid cuts, with world powers demanding a swift return to civilian rule and calls for the military to show "restraint" against protesters. Volker Perthes, UN special representative to Sudan, said Sunday he had met with detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is under armed guard by the ruling military junta.
AFP

Sudan's ousted PM says solution hinges on return of govt: ministry

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday the reinstatement of his government, dissolved in a military coup, could pave the way to a solution in the country, the information ministry said. He added that "the release of the cabinet ministers and the full reinstatement of the government could pave the way to a solution," the ministry said.
US News and World Report

Hope for Path Out of Sudan's Crisis in Days, U.N. Envoy Says

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Mediators hope the "contours" of a way out of the crisis in Sudan could emerge in the coming days, the U.N. special envoy said on Monday. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan toppled Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's cabinet a week ago and arrested key politicians. Hamdok remains under house arrest in his residence, Volker Perthes told reporters in New York via video from Sudan.
The Independent

UN envoy urges Sudan paramilitary leader to show restraint

The U.N. special envoy for Sudan met with the powerful leader of a Sudanese paramilitary force, urging him to allow peaceful protests Saturday and avoid confrontation in the wake of a military coup earlier this week.Pro-democracy activist groups have called for “million-person” marches across the country Saturday to press demands for re-instating a deposed transitional government and releasing senior political figures from detention. The takeover threatens to derail Sudan's fragile Western-backed transition to democracy which got under way two years ago, after the ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir The U.N. envoy, Volker Perthes, met late Friday with Gen....
AFP

Tigrayan rebels claim Ethiopian town in major advance denied by govt

Tigrayan rebels on Sunday announced they have captured a strategic northern Ethiopian town, but the government denied the claims, saying federal forces were mounting a "fierce" battle for Kombolcha and the city of Dessie. If confirmed, the capture of Kombolcha on Sunday, which came a day after the rebels claimed control of Dessie, would reflect a rapid advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the nearly year-long war.
US News and World Report

Israel, France to Handle NSO Spyware Case 'Discreetly', Israeli Official Says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed with French President Emmanuel Macron that the alleged misuse of spyware developed by an Israeli company, including against Macron, would be handled "discreetly", an Israeli official said on Monday. Israel has been investigating whether cyber firm NSO Group's Pegasus software, which...
The Independent

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on his supporters to redouble their efforts in the country's civil war, as rebel forces claimed to have seized key cities that control a major highway toward the capital.A move on the capital, Addis Ababa would signal a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out almost a year ago between Ethiopian government troops and Tigray forces in the country's northern region.The prime minister’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a question Monday about the government leader’s current whereabouts or travel plans.Prime Minister Abiy...
