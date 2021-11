The latest add on from Raspberry Pi, Build HAT is a collaboration between Raspberry Pi and Lego Education. This new board enables the power of Raspberry Pi to be used with compatible Lego components such as motors and sensors found in Spike Prime, Technic and Mindstorms kits. Lego has been around for decades and is well known as an easy-to-work-with construction tool but did you know that it can be used to create advanced projects such as robots solving Rubik’s cubes?

