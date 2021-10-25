CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic, Medvedev highlight rosters for Davis Cup Finals

The Associated Press
 6 days ago
LONDON (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev headline the rosters announced Monday for the Davis Cup Finals that begin next month.

Djokovic, a 20-time major champion who fell one win short of a calendar-year Grand Slam in 2021, is joined on Serbia’s squad by Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere and Miomir Kekmanovic.

Medvedev, who is ranked No. 2 and claimed his first Grand Slam title by beating Djokovic in the final at Flushing Meadows in September, leads a Russian team that includes No. 6 Andrey Rublev, No. 19 Aslan Karatsev, No. 30 Karen Khachanov and Evgeny Donskoy.

Eighteen countries will participate in group-stage matches starting Nov. 25 on indoor hard courts in Madrid; Innsbruck, Austria; and Turin, Italy. After quarterfinals in those cities, the semifinals and final will be held in Madrid.

Spain is the reigning champion thanks to its 2019 title; the Davis Cup was called off last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the full rosters, listed by group for the opening stage:

___

Group A (Madrid)

Russia: Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev, Karen Khachanov, Evgeny Donskoy.

Spain: Pablo Carreño Busta, Roberto Bautista Agut, Carlos Alcaraz, Feliciano Lopez, Marcel Granollers

Ecuador: Emilio Gomez, Roberto Quiroz, Diego Hidalgo, Gonzalo Escobar, Cayetano March

___

Group B (Madrid)

Canada: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Vasek Pospisil, Brayden Schnur, Peter Polansky

Kazakhstan: Alexander Bublik, Mikhail Kukushkin, Dmitry Popko, Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Andrey Golubev

Sweden: Elias Ymer, Mikael Ymer, Jonathan Mridha, Andre Goransson

___

Group C (Innsbruck)

France: Ugo Humbert, Arthur Rinderknech, Richard Gasquet, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Nicolas Mahut

Britain: Cameron Norrie, Daniel Evans, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski

Czech Republic: Jiri Vesely, Tomas Machac, Zdenek Kolar, Jiri Lehecka, Lukas Rosol

___

Group D (Turin)

Croatia: Marin Cilic, Borna Coric, Borna Gojo, Nikola Mektic, Mate Pavic

Australia: Alex de Minaur, John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin, John Peers

Hungary: Marton Fucsovics, Attila Balazs, Zsombor Marozsan, Mate Valkusz

___

Group E (Turin)

U.S.: John Isner, Reilly Opelka, Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock, Rajeev Ram

Italy: Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Fabio Fognini, Lorenzo Musetti

Colombia: Daniel Galan, Nicolas Mejia, Juan Sebastian Cabal, Robert Farah

___

Group F (Innsbruck)

Serbia: Novak Djokovic, Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic

Germany: Jan Lennard Struff, Dominik Koepfer, Peter Gojowczyk, Kevin Krawietz, Tim Puetz

Austria: Dennis Novak, Jurij Rodionov, Gerald Melzer, Oliver Marach, Philipp Oswald

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Novak Djokovic
AFP

Djokovic adopts wait-and-see attitude to Aussie Open

Novak Djokovic says he will make his mind up about whether he defends his Australian Open title when an official decision is made regarding the rules surrounding players and Covid-19 vaccinations. The world number one added he would be making no further comment until then as he does not "want to be part of the story" revolving around assumptions or "what ifs." There have been mixed messages over who will be allowed to play in the first Grand Slam of next year which runs from January 17-30 in Melbourne. A leaked email last week from the WTA suggested unvaccinated players would be allowed to compete provided they quarantined for 14 days and submitted to regular coronavirus testing.
The Guardian

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic non-committal over Australian Open

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev said he is eager to play in the Australian Open in January but could not confirm his participation if only players who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 are allowed in Melbourne. Victoria’s premier Daniel Andrews said this week that no unvaccinated players would be permitted...
France
Tennis
Spain
Madrid, Spain
chatsports.com

Billie Jean King Cup: Shelby Rogers replaces Jessica Pegula in Team USA

Newlywed Jessica Pegula will not play the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Prague as part of Team USA and will be replaced by Shelby Rogers, who joins Danielle Collins, Sloane Stephens, CoCo Vandeweghe and Caroline Dolehide on Captain Kathy Rinaldi’s squad. As recently as yesterday, the Billie Jean...
Reuters

De Minaur to spearhead Australia's Davis Cup bid

MELBOURNE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Alex De Minaur has returned to Australia's Davis Cup team for the finals in Italy next month. De Minaur, who missed Australia's last tie against Brazil in March 2020, was named on the team on Tuesday along with John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin and doubles specialist John Peers.
Sportsnet.ca

Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov to lead Canada at Davis Cup

MONTREAL -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov will lead Canada at the upcoming Davis Cup Finals international tennis tournament. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, ranked 12th in the world, and Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., ranked 13th, join Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil as returning players from the Canadian team that advanced to the final tie of the 2019 tournament before losing to host Spain.
firstsportz.com

Davis Cup 2021: Everything to know about the Teams, Groups and Fixtures

The 2021 season is about to finish and the Davis Cup Finals is around the corner. The prestigious team championship was called off last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic but is set to return this year with a revised format. Spain are the defending champions and enter this year as the top seeds.
