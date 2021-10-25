Beyonce’s newest apparel collaboration is coming soon

The 23-year-old popstar stopped by the Spout podcast, where she discussed her new song “Have Mercy” and revealed the best advice she’s gotten from her mentor, Beyonce. “It was definitely a response to what everyone has said about me whether good or bad,” Chloe said of her new song. “And it’s me taking back my body and just finding all of the beautiful things about it and feeling confident… it took us like less than an hour and everything we talked about was how people see me in this different light, and now they may not understand me, but it’s all right.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO