When new St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol was the starting shortstop at College of Charleston, he had an eye-catching pregame ritual. "He'd go down the line and shake everybody's hand," said former Cougars assistant Scott Foxhall, who recruited Marmol. "And he had a different handshake for each teammate that he had made up, and somehow he'd remember every different handshake."

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO