CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles Draft Pick Tracker: Good news and bad news

By Liam Jenkins
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles come away from week 7 in an identical place to the one they found themselves in last week – embarrassed with a slight sense of redemption after a fourth quarter rally. In terms of draft capital though, things continue to look promising. Here’s a quick look...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
OCRegister

Dolphins quarterback claimed off waivers by Eagles

The Reid Sinnett era in Miami is over. The Dolphins’ plan to re-sign the third-string quarterback back onto the team’s practice squad if he cleared waivers was squashed Monday when the Philadelphia Eagles claimed him. The Dolphins waived Sinnett on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Atlanta Falcons...
NFL
FanSided

Tennessee Titans reportedly call Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a trade

The Tennessee Titans are 5-2 with wins over the AFC’s top-two seeded teams from last year’s playoffs, is this the time to push for another big trade?. There is a report from Dan Sileo that the Tennessee Titans have reached out to Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a potential trade for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Eagles’ Performance On Sunday

Don’t give up on the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2021 season just yet. The Eagles, 2-5 on the year, are putting together one of the most-dominant performances in recent regular season history on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia is leading Detroit, 38-0, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. The Lions are winless,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Draft Picks#American Football#Eagles Draft#Mia#Phi#Ind#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Atlanta Falcons#Snf#Niners
bleedinggreennation.com

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Three top 10 picks for the Eagles

Six weeks in to the season and the Eagles have only won two games. The team is young (coaching staff included), with a lot of growth needed before they can be competitive, but this is where many expected them to be after last year. Luckily, Philadelphia is on track to have three high first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. If the draft happened tomorrow, here is how Dayy 1 could shake out for Philly.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Ex-Eagles wide receiver could be on the move (again) before trade deadline

DeSean Jackson could be on the move. Again. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #Rams and WR DeSean Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The 34-year-old can still run, averaging 27.6 yards per catch this year, including a 75-yard TD. #Rams coach Sean McVay confirms that DeSean Jackson has permission to seek a trade and that he won’t play this week. McVay says Jackson deserves to receive the opportunity to look around.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Hard to trust Howie Roseman with the 2022 NFL Draft

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... April 29 is going to be one of the most important days in franchise history. That Colts pick is getting worse, but at the same time it’s solidifying itself as a 1st-rounder, and even if the Eagles wind up with two top-10 picks and a third in the top-20 they’ll be the first team since the 1991 Cowboys with three top-20 picks in the same draft (and only the second since 1975). The problem is Howie. And what a problem. He’s the reason the Eagles are in this roster predicament in the first place. And as of now he’s the guy who’ll be making the picks to replace the players who can’t play. Who he picked. And the cycle of mediocrity goes on. Howie Roseman has been the Eagles’ general manager since 2010 with the exception of 2015, and you can’t argue with his salary cap management skill and his ability to gain assets through trades. And you can’t take away 2017, when a collection of veteran free agents he assembled that was expertly coached by Doug Pederson won a Super Bowl. But come on. This is a unique chance to rebuild a franchise that has to be rebuilt. How can Jeff Lurie trust that process to the guy who’s used 1st-round picks on Marcus Smith, Danny Watkins, Derek Barnett, Andre Dillard and Jalen Reagor? He can’t. The Eagles can’t afford to blow this chance. Since being restored to power in 2016, Roseman has drafted 15 players in the first three rounds. The only one who’s made a Pro Bowl is Wentz, who couldn’t wait to leave. The last defensive Pro Bowler the Eagles drafted was Fletcher Cox nine years ago. The last Pro Bowler the Eagles drafted outside the first round was Zach Ertz eight years ago and the last one on defense was Trent Cole 16 years ago.
NFL
CBS Philly

Boston Scott, Jordan Howard Score 2 TDs Apiece As Eagles Dominate Detroit Lions

DETROIT (CBS) — It was against the winless Detroit Lions, but the Eagles got the job done. Running backs Boston Scott and Jordan Howard scored two rushing touchdowns apiece as the Eagles toppled the Lions, 44-6, Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit to improve to 3-5 on the season. The Eagles’ offense looked completely different compared to the one head coach Nick Sirianni and company trotted out during the first seven weeks of the season. The offense featured more creativity in the running game and quarterback Jalen Hurts took more snaps under center. Scott had 60 rushing yards on 12 carries to...
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles 2022 NFL Draft tracker: How did Week 8 impact 1st-round picks? The latest on Carson Wentz, Colts, Dolphins, more

DETROIT — Halloween weekend couldn’t have played out any better for Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni and the Eagles. First, the Eagles dominated the Detroit Lions, 44-6, at Ford Field on Sunday, improving their season record to 3-5. Then, the Eagles got some help from the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans in their quest for an improved draft haul.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy